MONDAY, JAN. 31
Women in Sports Panel | Zoom
The LSU Sport Administration Association is celebrating National Women in Sports day with a panel featuring speakers from LSU, Houston Sports Authority, Allstate Sugar Bowl and the Houston Astros. Registration for the 5 p.m. event can be found on Tigerlink.
TUESDAY, FEB. 1
Cousins Maine Lobster Food Truck | Tin Roof Brewing Co.
Craving lobster rolls? Head over to the Tin Roof Brewing Co. at 5 p.m. to get your fix of delicious New England seafood.
New Exhibition | Baton Rouge Gallery
HENRY, MCCULLEN, RICHARD and SCHMIDT are the participating artists in this month's Baton Rouge Gallery exhibition, on view starting Feb. 1.
THURSDAY, FEB. 3
The Rough & Tumble | La Divina Italian Cafe
Award-winning Americana music duo The Rough & Tumble is playing live for free at La Divina Italian Cafe at 3535 Perkins Road from 6-8 p.m. While there, sip on some espresso, wine or beer while munching some gelato and other Italian delicacies.
FRIDAY, FEB. 4
The Robert Cray Band | L'Auberge Casino
Grammy award-winning and Blues Hall of Fame inductee The Robert Cray Band will perform live at 7 p.m. Their music combines blues, soul and R&B. The Robert Cray Band has been playing for four decades and has over 20 albums under their belt. Tickets start at $25, and attendees must be 21 to enter.
Tyler Braden, Trey Gallman | Texas Club
Country music singer-songwriter Tyler Braden will perform live at 7:30 p.m. Growing up near Montgomery, Alabama, Tyler Braden fuses country history with Southern rock, amassing him millions of streams. Tickets are $12 in advance and $15 at the door.
Tank and The Bangas with People Museum | Chelsea’s Live
Grammy-nominated and New Orleans-based band Tank and The Bangas will perform live at 8 p.m. Their music mixes funk, soul and hip-hop. The group has played for numerous festivals and talk shows and unanimously won NPR Music’s Tiny Desk Contest.
SATURDAY, FEB. 5
Rebirth Brass Band | Chelsea’s Live
Grammy award-winning jazz-funk band will perform live at 8 p.m. The Rebirth Brass Band combines New Orleans brass band tradition with jazz, funk, soul and R&B to create tunes they call ‘the soundtrack of the Crescent City.” They’ve been playing for over 35 years and have performed with bands like The Grateful Dead, Red Hot Chili Peppers and Green Day.