Monday, Sept. 12
Painting With a Twist | 711 Jefferson Highway
Local art studio, Painting With a Twist, will hold an immersive class for all ages on Monday, Sept. 12 from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. at the 711 Jefferson Highway location. The class will create a Heart Lake set and will allow participants to create their own canvas sets and learn a new skill in an environment that encourages exploration. You can pay for your reservation via the Painting With a Twist website.
Tuesday, Sept. 13
Career Expo | Pete Maravich Assembly Center
If you’re looking for an internship, job or other career opportunity, stop by the PMAC on Tuesday, Sept. 13 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. for the LSU Career Expo. Even if you’re not looking for a permanent job yet, the career fair is a valuable opportunity to practice introducing yourself and giving a five-minute pitch to recruiters.
Wednesday, Sept. 14
Open Mic Night | The Station
Baton Rouge’s longest-running weekly comedy show, hosted by Delete Comedy returns this Wednesday. The show starts at 8 p.m. and will be at The Station Sports Bar & Grill on Bennington Avenue. Delete Comedy invites people of all experience ranges to take the stage, or just come for a drink and a good laugh. Entrance is free.
Thursday, Sept. 15
The V-Tones ft. David St. Romain | Perkins Rowe
Perkins Rowe’s “Rock N Rowe” series returns for the 2022 season. This Thursday’s edition features a performance from The V-Tones ft. David St. Romain. The Lousiana-based band will take the stage in the Town Square at Perkins Rowe. All Rock N Rowe festivities are free and open to the public. In the event of rain, shows will be moved to The Great Hall.
Privacy in Digital Advertising | LSU Journalism Building
The LSU Reilly Center for Media & Public Affairs is hosting a panel of experts to discuss the future of digital advertising from 2:30 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 15.
Tip Jars to Chart Toppers | Manship Theatre
Get an inside look into the stories behind the songs of country writers and producers Dylan Altman, Marshall Altman, Brice Long and Jimmy Yeary, who are the minds behind award-winning hits for stars like Kenny Chesney and Jon Pardi. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. Tickets start at $40 and are available here.
Friday, Sept. 16
Jamey Johnson | L’Auberge
Grammy-winning country artist Jamey Johnson is performing on Friday, Sep. 16 at 8 p.m. at L’Auberge Casino Hotel. Johnson has been hailed by major publications as one of the best country artists of our time. Tickets start at $40 and can be purchased via L’Auberge’s website. Doors open at 7 p.m., and you must be at least 21 years old to enter.
Saturday, Sept. 17
Red Stick Farmers Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Red Stick Farmers Market is an open-air, producer-only market featuring the locally grown products of Louisiana farmers. It continues its weekly installments this Saturday, from 8 a.m. to noon at Main Street Market downtown. The complex also features restaurants and specialty shops. Red Stick Farmers Market is open to the public and has a no pet policy.
Sunday, Sept. 18
Blue Jeans to Bridal Gowns | LSU Human Ecology Building
The LSU Textile & Costume Museum is hosting its annual meeting this Sunday from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. in the lobby of the Human Ecology building on campus. Textiles, Apparel Design and Merchandising alumna and New Orleans designer, Yvonne LaFleur, will have a special presentation, and the latest donations to the museum will also be unveiled. This meeting is free and open to the public, but donations to the museum’s efforts is highly encouraged.