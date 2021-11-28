Tuesday, Nov. 30
Holiday Spectacular | LSU
Drop by Tower Drive anytime from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. for holiday treats and activities on Tuesday, Nov. 30. Then, officially ring in the holiday season with the annual LSU tree lighting ceremony at 7:45 p.m. at Free Speech Circle.
Wednesday, Dec. 1
S’mores at the Course | LSU UREC
It’s beginning to feel like winter at LSU. On Wednesday, Dec. 1 join the LSU UREC on the outdoor challenge course for free s’mores from 7 p.m.-9 p.m.
Thursday, Dec. 2
Eric Schmitt | La Divina Italian Café
LSU English instructor Eric Schmitt will be showing off his singer-songwriter skills when he plays at Live Original Music Thursday on Dec. 2 at the La Divina Italian Café, 3535 Perkins Rd. Suite 360. From 6 p.m.-8 p.m., you can enjoy the live music along with some gelato, panini or other divine food.
Friday, Dec. 3
Festival of Lights | North Boulevard Town Square
Take a walk through downtown Baton Rouge on Friday, Dec. 3, and you’ll find yourself in a Winter Wonderland for the annual Festival of Lights at 222 North Blvd. From 4 p.m.-8 p.m. you can enjoy live music, live nativity scenes and more. At 6 p.m. join Mayor Sharon Weston Broome as she lights up the city’s Christmas tree and nearly half a million twinkling lights on the street. A fireworks show on the Mississippi River will follow. For a full schedule of events, click here.
LSU Museum Store Holiday Shopping Event | LSU Museum of Art Store
Find unique holiday gifts while shopping local artwork and more at the LSU Museum of Art Store’s 17th annual Holiday Shopping event. From noon-8 p.m. on Friday, Dec. 3, enjoy 20% off one item, free gift wrap and raffle prizes. The LSU Museum of Art Store is located on the first floor of the Shaw Center for the Arts, 100 Lafayette St.
Saturday, Dec. 4
Brasshearts Brass Band and Bad Bongo | Red Stick Social
Get your funk on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Red Stick Social when Brasshearts Brass Band teams up with Bad Bongo. The night is sure to be a party filled with New Orleans style music. The show starts at 7 p.m. at Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St. Cover is $10.
Hotel Burgundy and Floribunda | Varsity Theatre
Join Hotel Burgundy for the release party for the band’s original album “Embrace the Space.” Hotel Burgundy will be joined by the indie rock band Floribunda on Saturday, Dec. 4 at the Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Rd. Music starts at 9 p.m. with a $5 cover.
Sunday, Dec. 5
Our Lady of the Lake Tiger 10K, Billy Cannon 5K | Baton Rouge
If you’ve ever wanted to slap the WIN bar in Tiger Stadium, here’s your chance. Sign up now for the Tiger 10K or Billy Cannon 5K for the chance to run through the LSU campus all the way to the 50-yard line in Tiger Stadium. Registration prices start at $45 for the 5K and $60 for the 10K with price increases occurring incrementally throughout the week.
A Rural Life Christmas | LSU Rural Life Museum
Take a trip with the Ghost of Christmas Past to a 19th century Louisiana Christmas celebration. Enjoy musical and dance performances, along with living history demonstrations, like woodworking and open-hearth cooking. Have fun all day from 8 a.m.-6 p.m. when the time comes to close out the night with a bonfire lighting. A Rural Life Christmas will be held on Sunday, Dec. 5 at the LSU Rural Life Museum, 4560 Essen Lane. Admission is $10.
Baton Rouge Concert Band Christmas Concert | St. Joseph’s Cathedral
If you love Christmas music head over to St. Joseph’s Cathedral, 412 North St., in downtown Baton Rouge on Sunday, Dec. 6. The Baton Rouge Concert Band will present its 2021 Christmas Concert filled with traditional music like “Ave Maria” and fun favorites from “The Nutcracker Suite” and “Polar Express.” The annual concert begins at 3 p.m.
Ongoing Events
Natchitoches Christmas Fest | Natchitoches, LA
The 95th Annual Natchitoches Christmas Festival runs from Saturday, Nov. 20 through Thursday, Jan. 6. Over 300,000 lights and more than 100 set pieces are on display every night at dusk. For more information on festival dates and special events, like live music and fireworks, visit www.natchitocheschristmas.com/schedule.
ZooLights | Baton Rouge Zoo
If you want to go out looking at Christmas lights, take a trip down to the Baton Rouge Zoo for ZooLights. A mile-long trail filled with more than 50 illuminated sculptures of animals and holiday symbols will light up BREC’s Baton Rouge Zoo, 3601 Thomas Rd., from 5:30 p.m.-8 p.m. from Friday, Nov. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 30. Bring a non-perishable food item to donate to The Greater Baton Rouge Food Bank for half-off the $5 admission. ZooLights will be closed Christmas Eve and Christmas Day.