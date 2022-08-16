Tuesday, Aug. 16
The LSU UREC gets in on Welcome Week fun with free food and t-shirts from 8 p.m. until midnight. The night is packed with live music and activities, like ZUMBA. Check out the rest of the Welcome Week events on campus at this link.
Wednesday, Aug. 17
Shut up & Sing Karaoke | Chelsea’s Live
Shut up and sing karaoke every Wednesday night at Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Dr. Madi Zaine and Mookie Darden will be hosting the sing-along event from 8 p.m.-2 a.m. Get your cover covered from 8 p.m.-9 p.m. Admission is $5 after 9 p.m. Visit www.karafun.com to see if Chelsea’s has your go-to karaoke song.
Trivia | Red Stick Social
Test your fun fact knowledge at Trivia Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at Red Stick Social, 1503 Government St., Baton Rouge. The winning team receives a $50 gift certificate.
Thursday, Aug. 18
Ben Bell | La Divina Italian Cafe
Ben Bell shares his original chillbilly and indie twang music from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. at La Divina Italian Cafe, 3535 Perkins Rd., Suite 360, Baton Rouge.
Deon Cole | L’auberge Casino
Comedian Deon Cole, who plays Charlie on “Black-ish” and Grown-ish,” brings his standup show to L’auberge Casino, 777 L’auberge Ave. off River Rd. Show starts at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 18. Tickets start at $30 and are available on Ticketmaster.
Friday, Aug. 19
Food Truck Round-Up | Perkins Rowe
The Perkins Rowe shopping plaza will be lined with food trucks from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. Sample all the Baton Rouge food truck scene has to offer and enjoy live music from Melissa Sings.
Plaza Poolside Party | Crowne Plaza Executive Center
Enjoy live music and food and drink specials at Baton Rouge’s Crowne Plaza Executive Center, 4728 Constitution Ave. Baton Rouge real estate agent and musician Cameron Pyle will be playing an open house pool party from 7 p.m.-10 p.m. The $10 cover charge includes two house cocktails.
Wayne Toups | The Texas Club
Cajun music artist Wayne Toups is bringing his “ZyDecajun” sound to The Texas Club, 456 N. Donmoor Ave. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. with the show starting at 10 p.m. on Friday, Aug. 19. General admission is $18.
Saturday, Aug. 20
MKNZ, Neon Luck and Speak Easy | The Varsity Theatre
MKNZ describes her brand with a musical family tree: Miley Cyrus and Post Malone had a baby and Fairy Godmother Dolly Parton raised it. MKNZ is pairing up with local Baton Rouge bands Neon Luck and Speak Easy to rock out The Varsity Theatre, 3353 Highland Rd., on Saturday, Aug. 20 at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 on Eventbrite.
Loudness War, Zoomst, and Painted Hands | Chelsea’s Live
Rock is raging in Baton Rouge with this trio of bands in the lineup. Admission is $10 and can be reserved in advance here. Cover is $15 at the door on Saturday, Aug. 20. Show starts at 8 p.m. at Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Dr.
Sunday, Aug. 21
Crowbar with Spirit Adrift | Chelsea’s Live
It’s heavy metal night at Chelsea’s Live, 1010 Nicholson Dr. Catch New Orleans sludge metal band Crowbar and touring heavy metal band Spirit Adrift for $25 on Sunday, Aug. 21. Show starts at 8 p.m.