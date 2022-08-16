Today

Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 94F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.

Tomorrow

Scattered thunderstorms in the morning, then mainly cloudy during the afternoon with thunderstorms likely. Storms may contain strong gusty winds. High 88F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.