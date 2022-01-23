MONDAY, JAN. 24
LSU Annual Blood Drive | LSU Student Health Center
Go to Tower Drive next to Free Speech Alley on campus to participate in the LSU Annual Blood Drive. This week-long blood drive is sponsored by various companies in order to raise money in support of Louisiana local hospitals and students in need.
Yoga & Mediation | International Cultural Center
Spend your Monday evening relaxing with Yoga & Meditation at the International Cultural Center, at 3365 Dalrymple Drive. The class will be led by instructor Graciana Helm and starts at 5:30 p.m.
WEDNESDAY, JAN. 26
Drag Show - Wine Sipping Wednesday | Red Stick Social
Sip on some wine or champagne Wednesday, Jan. 26, and watch local drag queens strut at Red Stick Social, located at 1503 Government St. Admission for the event starts at $5 with VIP Front Table tickets starting at $25, alongside an additional $15 bottle of champagne available for purchase. The event starts at 10 p.m. and ends at midnight.
THURSDAY, JAN. 27
Strike Out ALS With Aaron & Austin Nola | Red Stick Social
Go to Red Stick Social on Thursday, Jan. 27 and spend your night bowling for a cause. The ALS Association Louisiana-Mississippi has partnered with former LSU Baseball and current MLB players Aaron and Austin Nola to have a fun-filled evening filled with food, drinks, bowling and fundraising. The sibling duo is coming back to their hometown in order to help strike out ALS and raise as much awareness as possible, with them both having a personal connection to the cause. The event is free and goes from 5 p.m.-10 p.m.
FRIDAY, JAN. 28
Mock Orange | Chelsea’s Live
Visit the freshly-opened music venue, Chelsea’s Live on 1010 Nicholson Drive, to see Indiana-based indie rock band Mock Orange perform for their “The World is a Mess Tour” on Friday, Jan. 28. The band first formed in 1993 and quickly dove into the early indie and emo music scene. The show is first up on their nationwide tour, and tickets can be purchased online for $15.
Chris LeBlanc Band | Red Stick Social
Hear local blues musician Chris LeBlanc and his band perform at Red Stick Social on Thursday, Jan 27. Chris LeBlanc's music career spans nearly 20 years, and tickets for the show can be purchased at Eventbrite.com for only $10. The doors open at 5 p.m., and the show goes from 8 p.m.-11 p.m.
SATURDAY, JAN. 29
Local Pop Up Maker’s Market | Electric Depot
Go to Electric Depot at 1509 Government St. to visit the first of many pop-up tents of the year on Saturday, Jan. 29 from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Get ready to welcome back a slew of different artists, bakers and other artisans to the Maker’s Market while also celebrating the grand opening of Local Supply, a local gift shop concept opening in the Depot with a focus on Louisiana makers and artists!
Steve Levine & Friends | La Divina Italian Café
Enjoy some local music from Baton Rouge-based folk-rock band Steve Levine & Friends at La Divina Italian Café, located at 3535 Perkins Road, on Saturday, Jan. 29. While at the show, enjoy select wines or beer, alongside a delicious dining experience that can be topped off with some authentic gelato. The event is free along to attend, starting at 6 p.m.
SUNDAY, JAN. 30
“I Am HER” Vision Board Party | Inspirit Her
Bring your aspirations to life with the “I Am HER” Vision Board Party held by Inspirit Her at 9704 Greenwell Springs Road on Sunday, Jan. 30. Attendees will enjoy a brunch as well as guest speakers and prayers that are bound to motivate everyone, while using magazines, pictures or words to create your very own vision board for the year. The event goes from 2 p.m.-6 p.m. with tickets being available on Eventbrite for only $20.