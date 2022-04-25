We are almost there.
Monday, April 25
Yoga & Mediation | International Cultural Center
Spend your evening relaxing with Yoga & Meditation at the International Cultural Center, on 3365 Dalrymple Drive. The recurring class starts at 5:30 p.m. every Monday.
Tuesday, April 26
Red Stick Farmers Market | Goodwood Main Library
New market hours have arrived to the delight of Baton Rouge. The same Red Stick Farmers Market from downtown Baton Rouge will set up in the parking lot of the Main Library.
Wednesday, April 27
Head to the Electric Depot at 9 p.m. on Wednesday night for another delightful drag show at Red Stick Social. Get your tickets to see some slaying soon before they are all gone.
Laughter is the best medicine, and it is free every Wednesday at 9 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill. Enjoy the show and the drink specials, or you could participate in the fun yourself. New and seasoned comedians alike are welcome to sign up for sets at 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 28
Battle of the Bands | Fred's Bar
Tiger TV's Battle of the Bands fundraisers will have Fred's Bar rocking as six different bands will compete at 9 p.m.
Tacos 'n Trivia | Three Estate
This weekly event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the perfect opportunity to test your trivia skills while snacking on some tacos.
Friday, April 29
Customer Appreciation Night | Tin Roof Brewery
Celebrate yourself at Tin Roof Brewery’s celebration of their customers. Join them for a crawfish boil, live music and a new beer release.
Saturday, April 30
Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters, and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods, and other local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
Sunday, May 1
Free First Sunday | LSU Museum of Art
On the first Sunday of every month, the LSU Art Museum is free to all and will be exhibiting the work of local high school students from the Art, Jazz, Pizzaz art walk.
Exhibitions
"State of the Art: Record" showing until June 19.
"What they Wore" showing until April 29.
"Real-Life Experience" Juried High School Exhibition showing until April 28.