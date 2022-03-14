Today

Mostly cloudy skies. High 71F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Thunder possible. Low 57F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Showers in the morning, then partly cloudy in the afternoon. High near 75F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%.