A new week means new things to do. We’re back with events in and around Baton Rouge for those sticking around during spring break.
Monday, March 14
Pizza Pi Day | Hive Pizza & Rotolo's Craft & Crust
Celebrate Pi Day with these two local pizza shops, serving $3.14 one-topping personal pizzas during throughout the entirety of Pi day.
Wednesday, March 16
Karaoke Night | Chelesa's Live
Baton Rouge Karaoke nights have found its newest home in Chelsea's Live, every Wednesday from 8 p.m.-midnight. Free cover is available to all attendees who arrive in the first hour.
Thursday, March 17 is Saint Patrick's Day
Grab your friends and lucky socks for a free Bingo session at Tin Roof Brewery. Oak and Smoke BBQ will be cooking up before and during the 6 p.m. bingo games.
Friday, March 18
Free Concert | Tin Roof Beer
Fill the gap between St. Patrick's Day and Saturday with some live music from New Orleans rock band Green Gasoline at 7 p.m.
Saturday, March 19
Catch the Wearin' of the Green Parade on Hundred Oaks, South Eugene, Terrace or Perkins Road, starting at 10 a.m.
Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m.–noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters, and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and other local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.