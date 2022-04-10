9.23.18 Favorite place

A new week means more school but students can look forward to the three-day Easter Weekend and the following activities.

Monday, April 11

Pedestrian Safety Day | Tower Drive

Stop by Tower Drive tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for free Raising Cane's and Insomnia Cookies.

Yoga & Mediation | International Cultural Center 

Spend your evening relaxing with Yoga & Meditation at the International Cultural Center, on 3365 Dalrymple Drive. The recurring class starts at 5:30 p.m. every Monday.

Tuesday, April 12

Planting Positivity | Enchanted Forest

The Student Health Center and the Center for Academic Success are hosting a free event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students to recieve a plant while learning about their services and engaging in self-care activities.

Wednesday, April 13

Open Mic Night | The Station

Laughter is the best medicine, and it is free every Wednesday at 9 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill. Enjoy the show and the drink specials, or you could participate in the fun yourself. New and seasoned comedians alike are welcome to sign up for sets at 8 p.m.

Karaoke Night | Chelesa's Live

Baton Rouge Karaoke nights have found their newest home in Chelsea's Live every Wednesday from 8 p.m. until midnight. Free cover is available to all attendees who arrive in the first hour.

Thursday, April 14

Tacos 'n Trivia | Three Estate

This weekly event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the perfect opportunity to test your trivia skills while snacking on some tacos.

Friday, April 15

Good Friday

Saturday, April 16

Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge

Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and other local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.

Sunday, April 17

Easter Sunday

Art Exhibitions

LSU Museum of Art:

"State of the Art: Record" showing until June 19.

LSU Union Gallery:

"What they Wore" showing until April 29.

Glassell Gallery:

Entities: A Field of Imaginary Games showing until April 12.

Baton Rouge Gallery:

"Real-Life Experience" Juried High School Exhibition showing until April 28.

