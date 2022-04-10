A new week means more school but students can look forward to the three-day Easter Weekend and the following activities.
Monday, April 11
Pedestrian Safety Day | Tower Drive
Stop by Tower Drive tomorrow from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. for free Raising Cane's and Insomnia Cookies.
Yoga & Mediation | International Cultural Center
Spend your evening relaxing with Yoga & Meditation at the International Cultural Center, on 3365 Dalrymple Drive. The recurring class starts at 5:30 p.m. every Monday.
Tuesday, April 12
Planting Positivity | Enchanted Forest
The Student Health Center and the Center for Academic Success are hosting a free event from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. for students to recieve a plant while learning about their services and engaging in self-care activities.
Wednesday, April 13
Laughter is the best medicine, and it is free every Wednesday at 9 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill. Enjoy the show and the drink specials, or you could participate in the fun yourself. New and seasoned comedians alike are welcome to sign up for sets at 8 p.m.
Karaoke Night | Chelesa's Live
Baton Rouge Karaoke nights have found their newest home in Chelsea's Live every Wednesday from 8 p.m. until midnight. Free cover is available to all attendees who arrive in the first hour.
Thursday, April 14
Tacos 'n Trivia | Three Estate
This weekly event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the perfect opportunity to test your trivia skills while snacking on some tacos.
Friday, April 15
Good Friday
Saturday, April 16
Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and other local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
Sunday, April 17
Easter Sunday
Art Exhibitions
"State of the Art: Record" showing until June 19.
"What they Wore" showing until April 29.
Entities: A Field of Imaginary Games showing until April 12.
"Real-Life Experience" Juried High School Exhibition showing until April 28.