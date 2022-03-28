Don’t let the end of spring break get in the way of having fun. We’re back with events in and around Baton Rouge as students return to school.
Monday, March 21
Yoga & Mediation | International Cultural Center
Spend your evening relaxing with Yoga & Meditation at the International Cultural Center, on 3365 Dalrymple Drive. The recurring class starts at 5:30 p.m every Monday.
Tuesday, March 22
"To Be Sung On The River" | St. James Episcopal Church
The LSU Chamber Singers will bless the audiences ears with a waterway-inspired performance directed by James Rodrigue at 7:30 p.m.
Wednesday, March 23
Student Government Presidential Election | Tigerlink
Voting for the 2022 Student Government President and Vice President, along with Senate and College Council opens at at 7:30 a.m. and closes at the same the next day.
Laughter is the best medicine and it is free every Wednesday at 9 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill. Enjoy the show and the drink specials, or you could participate in the fun yourself. New and seasoned comedians alike are welcome to sign up for sets at 8 p.m.
Karaoke Night | Chelesa's Live
Baton Rouge Karaoke nights have found their newest home in Chelsea's Live every Wednesday from 8 p.m. until midnight. Free cover is available to all attendees who arrive in the first hour.
Thursday, March 24
Trans Celebration Day | LSU Women's Center
Trans Celebration Day graces LSU's Campus thanks to the LGBTQ+ Project & Spectrum group here on campus. From 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., join them for a Clothing Swap & Pride Cupcake Decorating Party to celebrate trans and non-binary communities.
Tacos 'n Trivia | Three Estate
This weekly event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the perfect opportunity to test your trivia skills while snacking on some tacos.
Friday, March 25
Live After Five! | City Hall Plaza
This Friday, when it's after 5, it’s time for a performance from Lost Bayou Ramblers. Dance along from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the next Live After Five! concert at 238 North Blvd.
The Main Library at Goodwood is hosting the yearly April Fools Edible Book Festival where participants create edible represenations of a book of their choosing.
Saturday, March 26 and Sunday, March 27
Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters, and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and other local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
Art Exhibitions
"State of the Art: Record" showing until June 19.
"I wish i could buy a single cigarette so i had a reason to think about you" showing March 22-29.
"ARIAZ / BRUMFIELD / DUBOSE / FINCH" showing until March 31.
"Entropy Plan for the Western Fam" showing until April 1.