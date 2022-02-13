Monday, Feb. 14
DIY Valentines Card | LSU Library
The LSU Library Programming Committee is supplying students with the materials to make their own free Valentine's cards. Head to the LSU Library lobby from 1 p.m.-3 p.m. to participate.
Tuesday, Feb. 15
"RENT" Production | Raising Canes River Center
The 25th anniversary of Jonathan Larson’s "RENT" will be showing in the recently renovated Raising Canes River Center. Tickets for the 7:30 p.m. are available on ticketmaster.
Wednesday, Feb. 16
Galentine's Wine Dinner | Solera BR
Valentine's day has come and gone but Solera is still celebrating the girls. Tickets for the five course meal starting at 6 p.m. are $75.
Thursday, Feb. 17
The Chop | Bill Lawton Room in Tiger Stadium
LSU's Black Male Leadership Initiative is holding their fourth annual "The Chop." Starting at 6 p.m., Black Men can use this event as a safe space to discuss various things, hence the name. 25 free haircuts will also be provided. Baton Rouge based CEO and COO Cameron Jackson will be in attendance.
Friday, Feb. 18
Super Smash Bros Tournament | Tin Roof Beer
Tin Roof Brewing Co. is putting on a 76 player, bring your own switch controller tournament starting at 5 p.m. A separate free play game room will be available and there will be a double beer release as well.
Mardi Gras Parade | Downtown BR
The Krewe of Artemis, the first and only all-women Baton Rouge krewe, kicks off the second day of Baton Rouge Mardi Gras parades from 7 p.m-9 p.m.
Saturday, Feb. 19
Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m.–noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and all sorts of local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
Mardi Gras Parade | Downtown BR
The Krewe of Oshun parade starts at noon, Krewe of Mystique at 2 p.m., and the Krewe of Orion at 6:30 p.m.
Sunday, Feb. 20
Mardi Gras Parade | Downtown BR
The Krewe of Mid CIty Gras promises a "NUTTY two hours of parade magic" starting at 1 p.m.