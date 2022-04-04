April has started and spring is now in full swing. We’re back with events in and around Baton Rouge as we recognize Sexual Assault Awareness Month.
Monday, April 4
Yoga & Mediation | International Cultural Center
Spend your evening relaxing with Yoga & Meditation at the International Cultural Center, on 3365 Dalrymple Drive. The recurring class starts at 5:30 p.m every Monday.
Tuesday, April 5
Round Table With Title IX | LSU Women's Center
Feminists in Action at LSU will be holding an open discussion in the LSU Women's Center between both the Title IX office and the LSU community directed towards what efforts and developments are being made regarding Title IX from 7 to 8 p.m.
K-Pop Club | Student Union Feliciana Room
The LSU K-Pop Club will hold its first ever general meeting at 6 p.m. RSVP using the above link to enjoy food, drinks and, most importantly, meet other K-Pop fans here at LSU.
Wednesday, April 6
Laughter is the best medicine and it is free every Wednesday at 9 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill. Enjoy the show and the drink specials, or you could participate in the fun yourself. New and seasoned comedians alike are welcome to sign up for sets at 8 p.m.
Thursday, April 7
"What They Wore" Exhibit Reception | LSU Union Gallery
From 3 to 5 p.m., attend the reception for the "What They Wore" exhibit that shows items worn by sexual assault survivors along with art created by them and those who supported them.
Tacos 'n Trivia | Three Estate
This weekly event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the perfect opportunity to test your trivia skills while snacking on some tacos.
Friday, April 8
Poetry Night with The LSU Libraries | Hill Memorial Library
Join the Society of African and African-American Studies as they collaborate with LSU Libraries to share their new collection focused around Black art and experience. Local poets will be performing their own work at the event that goes from 6:30 to 8 p.m.
Live After Five! | City Hall Plaza
This Friday, when it's after 5, it’s time for a performance from the Grammy Award Winning Rebirth Brass Band. Dance to the live music from 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. at the next Live After Five! concert at 238 North Blvd.
Saturday, April 9
Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters, and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits and vegetables, baked goods and other local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
Sunday, April 10
Shen Yun Performing Arts | Raising Cane's River Center
From 2 to 7 p.m., watch the magic of Shen Yun Performing Arts at the River Center to see them demonstrate how detrimental China's communist party was to the country using beautiful colors and traditional Chinese dance. The show displays anti-communist ideals while also displaying how their respective religious movement was persecuted.
Art Exhibitions
"State of the Art: Record" showing until June 19.