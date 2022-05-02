Students should be studying, but those looking for dead week distractions have come to the right place.
Monday, May 2
Students can find free pizza and cookies on Tower Drive, courtesy of LSU student government and the department of non-traditional students.
Yoga & Mediation | International Cultural Center
Spend your evening relaxing with Yoga & Meditation at the International Cultural Center on 3365 Dalrymple Drive. The recurring class starts at 5:30 p.m. every Monday.
Tuesday, May 3
Nothing goes together like dead week and dogs. Paws for Finals is back from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the LSU Library. The emotional support therapy dogs will be joined by the Student Health Center with information on how to destress.
President's Late Night Breakfast | 459 Commons and 5 Dining Hall
Another dead week tradition has returned, and all students can enjoy free breakfast food with their Tiger Card from 10 p.m. to midnight with President William Tate IV in attendance at both dining halls.
Red Stick Farmers Market | Goodwood Main Library
New market hours have arrived to the delight of Baton Rouge. The same Red Stick Farmers Market from downtown Baton Rouge will set up in the parking lot of the Main Library from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m.
Wednesday, May 4
Take a study break with "Mean Girls," which will be showing out at LSU's one-of-a-kind lazy river at 7:30 p.m.
Karaoke Night | Chelesa's Live
Baton Rouge karaoke nights have found their newest home in Chelsea's Live every Wednesday from 8 p.m. until midnight. Free cover is available to all attendees who arrive in the first hour.
Laughter is the best medicine, and it is free every Wednesday at 9 p.m. at The Station Sports Bar & Grill. Enjoy the show and the drink specials, or you could participate in the fun yourself. New and seasoned comedians alike are welcome to sign up for sets at 8 p.m.
Thursday, May 5
Tacos 'n Trivia | Three Estate
This weekly event from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. is the perfect opportunity to test your trivia skills while snacking on some tacos.
Friday, May 6
Saturday, May 7
Red Stick Farmer’s Market | 501 Main St., Baton Rouge
Every Saturday morning from 8 a.m. until noon, local farmers, fishers, food crafters, and artisans line the corner of Fifth and Main streets in downtown Baton Rouge. Find fresh fruits, vegetables, baked goods, and other local Louisiana products at the Red Stick Farmer’s Market.
Sunday, May 8
Exhibitions
"State of the Art: Record" showing until June 19.