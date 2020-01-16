It's a wonderful time to be a tiger from Monday's championship win. The two days off from classes were also another win for us. The celebration was alive on Bourbon, and it was also alive on this week on Twitter.
Let's start off with establishing who the real tiger is:
Who wore it better? #LSUvsCLEM pic.twitter.com/9dcy3mjusP— Hot 1079 (@1079isHot) January 13, 2020
When two GEAUXTS enter a room:
That 9 is Special pic.twitter.com/9gG1T94BAK— LSU Football (@LSUfootball) January 12, 2020
Anyone up for a Home Alone remake?
Finished The Fight #GeauxTigers pic.twitter.com/HL1SvyINIq— DEVIN WHITE 4️⃣0️⃣ (@DevinWhite__40) January 14, 2020
After you set it off:
This a cold video pic.twitter.com/XyqGMgMFNj— FOST (@GeorgeFoster72) January 14, 2020
A special thanks to the legendary Coach O:
ed orgeron: *exists*— The Black Sheep LSU (@blacksheep_lsu) January 14, 2020
me: pic.twitter.com/lQKNYV44E2
When you get to spend two less days in Lockett:
LSU has canceled classes for two days around Monday’s national championship game vs. Clemson https://t.co/fVlLe7X46H— Sports Illustrated (@SInow) January 10, 2020
When you find out you have to make up those two Lockett days:
LSU: Students will go to class on Saturday Jan 25th and Feb 8th to remain on schedule— Bren (@thebaileyinator) January 17, 2020
Students: pic.twitter.com/aPS0kqyxQz
When your mom casually gets the gat with the national champions in the Oval Office:
it would be my mother https://t.co/J00vlZZ0n0— brooke bordelon (@brookemb_) January 17, 2020
It was a great season with all of you tigers. Now, it's time to bask in that 15-eaux mood.