It's a wonderful time to be a tiger from Monday's championship win. The two days off from classes were also another win for us. The celebration was alive on Bourbon, and it was also alive on this week on Twitter. 

Let's start off with establishing who the real tiger is: 

When two GEAUXTS enter a room: 

Anyone up for a Home Alone remake? 

After you set it off: 

A special thanks to the legendary Coach O: 

When you get to spend two less days in Lockett: 

When you find out you have to make up those two Lockett days:

When your mom casually gets the gat with the national champions in the Oval Office:

It was a great season with all of you tigers. Now, it's time to bask in that 15-eaux mood. 

Load comments