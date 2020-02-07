Super Bowl Parade Football

Kansas City Chiefs cheerleaders ride a float during the Super Bowl parade in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, Feb. 5, 2020. (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

This week, a few major cultural events brought about some true gold on Twitter. Specifically, the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and the State of the Union Address led to not only some memorable moments from the events themselves, but some hilarious memes and interesting conversations.

To start, let’s take a look at the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs came back from a 20-10 deficit against the San Francisco 49ers to win the game 31-20, with Patrick Mahomes earning the game’s MVP.  

Former LSU defensive back Tyrann Matthieu, aka the Honey Badger, was on the victorious team. 

 

Mahomes, after leading the Chiefs to a Lombardi trophy, broke the infamous “Madden curse,” in which the athlete on the cover of “Madden NFL” has a bad following season. The official Madden Twitter had a little fun with it. 

A few people also poked fun at the 49ers being so confident after going up in the 4th quarter.

The celebrations continued on the plane ride home for Chiefs star Travis Kelce. 

Travis Kelce grew up wanting to chug from the Stanley Cup ... so he just invented the Lombardi Luge 😂🍻

 

(via @tkelce) pic.twitter.com/gTxrlJna1J

— ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2020

The Chiefs parade also was a success, though some...interesting things certainly occurred.

The game itself wasn’t the only highlight of the night. JLo and Shakira performed for the halftime show, and though much of it was highly appreciated, one particular moment stuck out above the rest. 

Despite the cultural significance, the memes still rang. 

The State of the Union Address also became a hotly debated, and frequently memed, event following some...pettiness by all parties involved. 

The tearing of the speech also brought about some differing opinions. 

Now, for two personal favorites of the week. First, we received confirmation that Rust and Ghost, two incredibly popular maps from the franchise’s past, are coming to “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.” 

And finally, the most relaxing video you’ll watch all day. An Asian grandma making tofu. You’re welcome. 

