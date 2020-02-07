This week, a few major cultural events brought about some true gold on Twitter. Specifically, the Super Bowl, the Super Bowl Halftime Show, and the State of the Union Address led to not only some memorable moments from the events themselves, but some hilarious memes and interesting conversations.
To start, let’s take a look at the Super Bowl. The Kansas City Chiefs came back from a 20-10 deficit against the San Francisco 49ers to win the game 31-20, with Patrick Mahomes earning the game’s MVP.
WE JUST WON THE SUPER BOWL!!!!!!!!!!!!!!! #CHIEFSKINGDOM— Patrick Mahomes II (@PatrickMahomes) February 3, 2020
Former LSU defensive back Tyrann Matthieu, aka the Honey Badger, was on the victorious team.
February 3, 2020
Mahomes, after leading the Chiefs to a Lombardi trophy, broke the infamous “Madden curse,” in which the athlete on the cover of “Madden NFL” has a bad following season. The official Madden Twitter had a little fun with it.
😤😤😤#SBLIV #Madden20 pic.twitter.com/5J88CApVmz— Madden NFL 20 (@EAMaddenNFL) February 3, 2020
A few people also poked fun at the 49ers being so confident after going up in the 4th quarter.
It had to be done pic.twitter.com/FWYV5XJCPQ— Canal St. Chronicles (@SaintsCSC) February 3, 2020
The celebrations continued on the plane ride home for Chiefs star Travis Kelce.
Travis Kelce grew up wanting to chug from the Stanley Cup ... so he just invented the Lombardi Luge 😂🍻
(via @tkelce) pic.twitter.com/gTxrlJna1J
— ESPN (@espn) February 4, 2020
The Chiefs parade also was a success, though some...interesting things certainly occurred.
The Chiefs parade is chaos right now pic.twitter.com/W2g5dBpHAc— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) February 5, 2020
The game itself wasn’t the only highlight of the night. JLo and Shakira performed for the halftime show, and though much of it was highly appreciated, one particular moment stuck out above the rest.
Did you know that there is cultural significance behind what Shakira did with her tounge during the show? It is called "Zaghrouta".— SIGInsurance (@SIGInsurance1) February 3, 2020
•
"Zaghrouta" (also known as ululation) by definition is a long, wavering, high-pitched vocal sound that represents trills of joy and celebration. pic.twitter.com/t4qN5okHyA
Despite the cultural significance, the memes still rang.
Shakira said, My tounge Dont lie pic.twitter.com/26TQzOhPRT— MissPettyLewinsky (@hellobigtoe) February 3, 2020
Me when my elementary Spanish teacher told me I needed to roll my tongue pic.twitter.com/ZOHZl0NIJI— Colin Bosco (@Bosco_Dash) February 3, 2020
The State of the Union Address also became a hotly debated, and frequently memed, event following some...pettiness by all parties involved.
Handshake? No handshake. pic.twitter.com/nTpleJmLYI— Axios (@axios) February 5, 2020
Nancy Pelosi passively aggressively flipping through papers pic.twitter.com/xlA6XQWvVf— Robby Soave (@robbysoave) February 5, 2020
.@SpeakerPelosi tears up of State of the Union speech.#SOTU #SOTU2020 pic.twitter.com/sIpi4G7KsL— CSPAN (@cspan) February 5, 2020
The tearing of the speech also brought about some differing opinions.
Just went back to the House chamber. Here is what is left of @SpeakerPelosi childish act.— Rep. Mark Walker (@RepMarkWalker) February 5, 2020
Our unified strength is stronger than the paper she tore. pic.twitter.com/JRDb7BpUhQ
Seems to me like Pelosi took a page out of Trump’s playbook and stole the spotlight away. No one’s talking about the speech now.— Jon Favreau (@jonfavs) February 5, 2020
Now, for two personal favorites of the week. First, we received confirmation that Rust and Ghost, two incredibly popular maps from the franchise’s past, are coming to “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.”
Ghost and Rust are coming to Modern Warfare 😱pic.twitter.com/0ZIJYaRRhi— B/R Gaming (@BRGaming) February 4, 2020
And finally, the most relaxing video you’ll watch all day. An Asian grandma making tofu. You’re welcome.
If you are stressed, here is an old Asian grandma making tofu pic.twitter.com/ykwv4HiAfc— ً (@chyumiin) January 31, 2020