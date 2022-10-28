Today

Generally cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 76F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 66F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a half an inch. Locally heavy rainfall possible.

Tomorrow

Thunderstorms in the morning, then partly cloudy late. Potential for severe thunderstorms. High 76F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%.