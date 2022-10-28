It’s officially the Halloween season, so I finally have an excuse to curate the ideal spooky playlist. Here’s some featured songs to check out if you’re aiming to get into the holiday spirit.
“Dark Lady” by Cher
“Dark Lady” is Cher’s account of her encounter with a fortune teller that quickly takes a dark turn when she advises Cher to break up with her boyfriend. The pop-rock song is very fitting for the occasion in question.
“Thriller” by Michael Jackson
I couldn’t make this playlist without mentioning THE Halloween jam. “Thriller” has led the pack in spooky music for about four decades, with Jackson lyrically warning of the creatures that come to play around Halloween time. Bonus points for being a song that will make most people want to dance.
“Disturbia” by Rihanna
Since Rihanna isn’t dropping new music any time soon, it’s always a good idea to retrace to her earlier work. “Disturbia” features a hypnotic beat with eerie lyrics that create a perfect mixture of creepy and catchy.
“Dracula’s Wedding” by Outkast ft. Kelis
“Dracula’s Wedding” is a soul-funk track by legendary rap duo Outkast, featuring the vocals of R&B singer Kelis. The song tells the story of a man torn between being attracted to a woman he fears has cast a spell on him.
“Haunted” by Evanescence
Evanescence pulled inspiration for “Haunted” from a short story by Ben Moody. The alternative rock song perfectly catches the spooky essence of the Halloween season and was included on the band’s infamous first studio album, "Fallen."
“Cannibal” by Kesha
Singer Kesha shows off her lyricism with “Cannibal.” The dance-pop track is riddled with metaphors referencing the actual practice of cannibalism, but the song itself is so good that no one really cares.
“Season of the Witch” by Donovan
This psychedelic rock song by Scottish singer Donovan ushers in Halloween by declaring it the “Season of the Witch.” Several cover versions have been released since, including one by Lana Del Rey, but sometimes nothing beats a classic, original version.
“Ghostbusters” by Ray Parker Jr.
"Who ya gonna call?" This rock movie theme classic has managed to stand the test of time and still make it to playlists every Halloween season. Something for everyone to sing along.