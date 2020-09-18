A Friday morning announcement from the Trump Administration highlights a ban on popular app TikTok as well as other Chinese apps.

Fighting to put a halt to China’s access to the information of American citizens, the Trump Administration has officially banned TikTok due to fear of its threat to national security.

Starting Sunday, the app will no longer be available to download in app stores. Additionally, current users will not be able to access app updates or any new versions that will be released.

Initially launched as Musical.ly in in 2014, the company had acquired ByteDance in 2017. Since then, the already established platform has done nothing but continue to skyrocket in popularity.

According to BBC news, the company is “thought to have 800 million members round the world.”

In an attempt to keep TikTok running within the US, a pending sale to Oracle Corp is currently in litigation, however no terms have been met at this time.