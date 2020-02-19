Getting geared up for the Mardi Gras season can be difficult sometimes. Looking for the perfect t-shirt and leggings can be tricky if you selection isn’t broad. Luckily, the list below consists of places that sell the perfect purple, green and gold fits everyone is searching for.
Moxi Boutique
Moxi Boutique is located right by campus at 320 Lee Drive. Its cute, trendy outfits are perfect if you are looking to dress up your Mardi Gras outfits. With green, purple and gold shirts, skirts and pants, you can find an outfit that is classy and sassy but still Mardi Gras. Moxi has women’s apparel ranging from casual to fancy to please all your outfit needs.
Bella Bella
Bella Bella, located at 3064 Perkins Rd, has graphic tees for the festive season. Sweatshirts and t-shirts with purple, green and gold lips, tie-dye patterns and sequin stripes will spice up any casual day the Mardi Gras way. You could even pair the purple, green or gold leggings or sequin shorts with cute shirts as well. And yes, they have big Mardi Gras themed earrings.
Morgan Claire
Morgan Claire is located at 7350 Jefferson Hwy suite 440. The boutique has all the needs for the Mardi Gras ball season. From gold shoes to fun gowns, you can find the perfect outfit here. Along with its nice attire comes their comfy casual Mardi Gras pullovers,
T-shirts and earrings.
Sweet Baton Rouge Louisiana Apparel
Don’t worry we didn’t forget about the boys. Located at 11843 Bricksome Ave or online, Sweet Baton Rouge Louisiana Apparel has every graphic tee design you can think of. Its Mardi Gras collection is filled with women’s and men’s merchandise. The shirts range from simple to elaborate and can please any crowd looking for festive shirts.
Shopping local supports small businesses here in the Baton Rouge community and helps you find the perfect outfit close to home. Whether you want to dress up or dress down, Baton Rouge shops are here to help you find the outfit that speaks to you. Repping purple, green and gold this season is a must, so get out there and start shopping.