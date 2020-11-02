Determined to celebrate the holiday on their own terms, celebrities showed up and showed out for Halloween this year.
In what’s seen as arguably the most fun holiday of the year, many were on the fence about celebrating Halloween. Due to the pandemic, social distancing guidelines and crowd restrictions are still in place to some degree and vary between cities.
Deciding to not let the Halloween turn up pass them by, many moved forward with attending traditional Halloween gatherings while others showcased their creativity from the safety of their homes.
With jaw-dropping visuals and immense creativity, they did not disappoint. Without further ado and in a very significant order, here’s a list of 10 celebrities that killed their 2020 Halloween costumes.
1. Marsai Martin - Rihanna’s TRUTH Vogue Cover
As if Marsai wasn’t her own powerhouse in the making, her choice to portray one of music’s most successful artists of all time was nothing short of epic. Having a plethora of material to emulate, Martin chose the look from one of Rihanna’s May 2020 UK Vogue covers. With the iconic truth painted across the front of her face, Martin slayed this look.
2. Saweetie - Mystique
Embodying the shapeshifting character from “X-Men,” Saweetie truly transformed. Down to the textured details of the skin, canary colored eyes and auburn hair, what’s most obvious is the keen eye to detail. While it’s a strong contender and one to be remembered, the look is still a fan favorite as many cosplay fans never miss their chance to do their take on the character at conventions. I’m eager to see if there’s anyone that will try to top Saweetie’s rendition next year.
3. The Weeknd - Professor Klump
What do we all love about Eddie Murphy? His ability to transform into different characters would be my first guess. Well this Halloween season, The Weeknd made him proud. Thinking outside of the box, The Weeknd became Sherman Klump through and through. What keeps this costume at the top of the ranks is how closely The Weeknd resembled the actual character. While you’re busy googling this look, I’ll be figuring out where he got the fat suit.
4. Cardi B - Medusa
Knowing she would wow us once again, Cardi B dressed as the well-known Greek character, Medusa. Adorned in gold accents on the upper half of her body, what made this costume was the custom designed snake tail that she wore as well. To top it off, the gold snakes in her hair were a great finishing touch. Being well deserved, this look earned its top five slot, and I’m looking forward to what Cardi B has up her sleeve for us next time.
5. Lil Nas X - “Nas Maraj” Nicki Minaj
Titling himself as “Nas Maraj,” in simple terms, Lil Nas X did that. Gracing fans with supple cleavage, a snatch waist, blonde wig and pink bodysuit, Lil Nas X had a transformation much like The Weeknd. Seemingly unrecognizable as himself, his daring costume choice has received over a million likes on Instagram so far, along with some hype words of support. Not only was this dope, the fact that Lil Nas X is breaking even more barriers makes this that much more epic.
6. Lizzo - Fly on Mike Pence’s head & WAP
As if watching the fly land and sit on Vice President Mike Pence’s head during a debate wasn’t hilarious enough, Lizzo brought it home with her first costume of the holiday. Accompanied with graphics of her actually sitting on his head, there’s no doubt that the laughter from this moment will continue for years to come.
Having a clever take on a fellow artist's hit song, Lizzo’s second costume was a WAP. Dressed in a cat suit, Lizzo took several video shots in or around water to clearly establish her point.
7. Hailey Bieber - Nurse Ratched
Hailey Bieber brought Nurse Ratched to life. From the Netflix series “Ratched,” Bieber actually closely resembles the character in the show. With a twist to the traditionally styled nursing uniform, Bieber made the outfit sexier with changes made to the material and cutting it shorter in length. After this costume choice, I have a feeling that we’ll be seeing the sexy version of Nurse Ratched more often.
8. Kylie Jenner - King Cobra & Red Power Ranger
King Kylie as king cobra, need I say more. Snake printed bodysuit and headpiece designed by renowned French fashion designer Manfred Thierry Mugler. Garbed in a few layers of snake print, it’s the headpiece that really gives this costume its flare. With fangs the length of her head coming out of the piece, it adds a finishing touch to bring it all together.
Like most celebrities, having one costume just doesn’t do the trick. Reminiscing on classing shows from the 90s, Jenner also dressed up as the red Power Ranger with a group of friends, creating a sense of nostalgia for anyone that grew up in the 90s.
9. Winne Harlow & Kyle Kuzma - Dorothy Dandridge & Harry Belafonte and Frankenstein & The Bride of Frankenstein
Giving their fans the usual two-fer, this couple brought the heat with both of their Halloween looks. For starters the couple recreated the 1955 Tan magazine cover, starring the iconic actor and actress Harry Belafonte and Dorothy Dandridge. Put simply, the couple nailed it, completing the documentation of the costumes by posing and recreating the cover. Ironically, that was also the edition that questioned if “Hollywood would let Negros make love” since it was taboo at the time.
Round two of costumes was more traditional, but no less epic. In their take on Frankenstein and the bride of Frankenstein, Harlow and Kuzma sealed their fate as Halloween couple goals.
10. Kim Kardashian West - Carole Baskin, Joe Exotic and their tigers
Channeling the show that brought us all into pandemic quarantining, Kim Kardashian West, long-time friend Foodgod, and Kardashian West’s little ones went as “The Tiger King.” Wear dressed as Carole Baskin herself, while Foodgod was the Tiger King along with West’s children who were all sporting tiger outfits. Much different from Kardashian West’s usual parade of Halloween costumes, this year she upscaled her home turning into the perfect haunted house for her kids and family members. With an enormous tarantula serving as the entrance to the house, it’s safe to say where she may have lacked in the number of outfits, she surely made up for in leveling up the transition of her home.
Not nearly scratching the surface of all of the amazing costumes that were seen this year, this list is a good variety of my chosen few. With Halloween at its conclusion, one can only assume that everyone is now back to the drawing board, planning on how to either wow our socks off or scare our lights out. We’ll have to wait and see what next year brings.