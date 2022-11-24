Today

Cloudy skies this morning followed by thunderstorms during the afternoon. High around 75F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low 62F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.

Tomorrow

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. High 69F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.