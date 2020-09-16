If you haven’t heard yet, vinyl records are increasing in popularity years after their initial prime. Instead of going out with the old and in with the new, music lovers are embracing this out-dated way of listening. Here are five of the best places in the Baton Rouge area to expand your collection or pick out your first press.
The Exchange
Located on Government Street, The Exchange truly is a musical diamond in the rough. Blink and you might miss it, but you definitely won’t want to if you’re looking for your next vinyl purchase.
This place is crammed with thousands of records at affordable prices. Overflowing crates are organized by genre and artists. You can even ask to have a record played while you shop.
Another perk of this store is the “wish list” at checkout where customers can write down their name and number along with whatever they couldn’t find in-store, and they will be contacted once the record is available.
The Exchange is more than vinyl records; it also offers CDs and video games. Take a look through the fifty-cent bins outside the store and the $2 rack at the front of the store; you never know what kind of deals you might find.
Capital City Records
Found on Perkins Road, Capital City Records offers both new and used vinyl records along with a selection of CDs. Personally, I like to flip through the $5 records when I’m browsing for my collection.
If you have time while shopping, take a second to strike up a conversation with owner Dana Labat; this man sure knows his music. This store also one of the best record stores to go to if you’re looking for older records. All of the used records I’ve purchased from Capital City records were in great condition. Whether you’re looking for an original pressing or a new release, Capital City Records has it all.
Cool Vinyl Records at The Pink Elephant
Although this is not exactly a full record store, Cool Vinyl Records is comprised of a booth inside of The Pink Elephant, an antique store located on Government Street.
Starting from the low price of $3, shopping at this booth won’t break the bank. Although it may seem small, Cool Vinyl Records is always stocked with popular artists and titles. Cool Vinyl Records sells most of the records that are featured in Rolling Stone Magazine’s “500 Greatest Albums of All Time” list.
Even though you’re not shopping at an actual record store, you can pick up some vinyl from this booth then shop around the antique store for other knick-knacks from the past.
Pop Shop Records
A local shop in Midcity Baton Rouge, Pop Shop Records prides itself on being a record store that gets to know the music lovers they supply. Pop Shop Records is a great place to go if you’re looking to start out your collection.
Along with vinyl, both old and new, this store also offers turntables and record players. Pop Shop Records also has social events such as open mic nights and small live performances. Can’t make it to the shop? Browse a selection of new records and vinyl equipment online. Whether you’re looking for Harry Styles or The Beatles, Pop Shop Records has something for you.
Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters is more of a clothing store than a place to buy records, but it has expanded its selection of in-store vinyls in-store. Located in Perkins Rowe, Urban Outfitters has dedicated a large part of its upstairs section to vinyl lovers. For the people into newer and indie artists, Urban Outfitters has many popular artists to choose from. I like going here for those exclusive vinyl records that are cool colors instead of plain black or are printed with pictures right on the disk.