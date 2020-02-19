As Mardi Gras season floods the city of Baton Rouge, everyone is looking for the perfect King Cake to bring to the party. Listed below are the spots to check out to blow your friends away this Mardi Gras season.
1. Ambrosia Bakery
If it ain’t broke don’t fix it
Ambrosia Bakery, located at 8546 Siegen Lane, is the bakery to find your traditional crunchy sprinkled King Cake. With the perfect icing to sprinkle ratio, you are sure to please anyone of any age with this simple yet classic King Cake. You can never go wrong with a classic.
2. Calandro’s Supermarket
You can pick and choose
Calandro’s located at 12732 Perkins Road and is the one-stop-shop for your King Cake needs. Having over 40+ flavors you are sure to find a cake to meet everyone’s crazy cravings. Some of these crazy cakes even have bacon on them… yes, bacon. To see more flavors and selections, check out calandros.com.
3. MJ’s Cafe
No shame in the vegan game
If you are vegan and still have a craving for the delicious King Cake, Mj’s Cafe is here for you. Featuring their “Vegan King Cake Pop-tarts,” this little piece of heaven will have you pleased and satisfied the vegan way. Mj’s Cafe is located at 5162 Government St and bakes their Pop-Tarts daily.
4. City Pork
But with a Louisiana twist
Yes, that was not a typo, city pork has a king cake and its everything a Louisianian could ask for. Changing the game for King Cakes, City Pork has a cake that is stuffed Boudin topped with pepper jelly, bacon and cracklin’. Located at 2363 Hollydale Ave, you can run on by and make everyone’s mouth water with this savory King Cake.
5. Thee Heavenly Donut
Sprinkled with love
Located at 17732 Highland Rd., Thee Heavenly Donut has the classic sprinkle, King Cake. If you prefer less of a crunch with your cake this is the King Cake for you. The traditional cake can also be filled with your classic Bavarian Cream or with the Gourmet fillings consisting of Banana Foster, Turtle Pecan, Maple bacon and more.
Thanks to all the festive and creative bakeries and restaurants here in Baton Rouge, any craving can be satisfied with a King Cake. However, if you’re looking to quench that need for traditional King Cake Baton Rouge has got you covered.