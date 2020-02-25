The concepts of morning and breakfast are often overlooked in college where student schedules vary wildly. Some people with no early obligations offset their meals by one and eat two late dinners like hobbits.
Others rise with the sun and drowsily stumble to various establishments for coffee and quick food. For early birds, here are some wormless breakfast foods conveniently on and around campus to kick the day off right.
Einstein Bros. Bagels
There’s a hidden gem on the bottom floor of the Student Union more specialized in breakfast than its slightly better known neighbor McDonald’s. Einstein Bros. Bagels carries a vast selection of bagels from sweet apple cinnamon to more nutritionally rich bagels like the spinach florentine.
However, the breakfast food of choice is the All-Nighter bagel sandwich packed with every vital breakfast component the average college student does not have time to make.
Chick-Fil-A
Chicken minis and hash browns are a staple combo from Chick-Fil-A’s breakfast menu. The problem is that everyone and their mother has the same idea and the Union is filled to the brim until the breakfast menu ends at 10:30 a.m.
If the wind is blowing in the right direction and the stars are aligned correctly, a walk to the Union to find a short line in the morning is a miracle and opportunity to be capitalized on.
Dining Halls
There’s no greater bang for your already spent buck than using a meal swipe for breakfast, and The Five and 459 have impressive arrays of options. The hash browns and biscuits and gravy cover some nutritional bases.
The omelette bar, if few enough people roll out of bed that early, is the cornerstone of dining hall breakfast. Construct your own omelette by design for a personalized touch not often found in the college lifestyle.
Kolache Kitchen
The Kolache Kitchen on Nicholson is certainly the breakfast destination for students with a bit more time for luxury and the desire to treat themselves. Breakfast is served all day and sells all day. Savory and sweet kolaches are the titular specialty, but the assortment of breakfast tacos is no letdown. The individual appeal of each kolache makes recommending a one-size-fits-all impossible.
Crispy Donuts
A little ways down Highland past the fast food joints like Little Caesar’s and Arby’s hides a small time donut operation with a straightforward product. Donut giants like Mary Lee and Krispy Kreme ignore the untapped late night and early morning college student market by setting up shop so far from campus. Crispy Donuts is a local business catering to their audience with cheap prices and simple kolaches and donuts, crispiness included.
In Conclusion
These days, breakfast is not for everyone, but not due to the food. The ungodly hour that entails most breakfast menus makes true early morning breakfast a rare commodity. Those students that indulge deserve some recognition.
It is a preliminary requirement for LSU students to eat Louie’s Cafe hash browns within a year of enrollment, but that can be satisfied at any hour of any day. The institution of breakfast in its truest form is fleeting. Only the real early morning patrons of limited time breakfast menus will find pleasure in these nearby options.