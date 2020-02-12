Valentine’s Day is right around the corner, and for a lot of guys, it is a stressful time, wanting to make that special day for that special person as magical as possible.
Never fear; this random entertainment reporter with no qualifications to speak on this issue is here with five small tips and tricks on how to make this Valentine’s Day one to remember.
Don’t let money get in the way of thoughtfulness.
A lot of guys (yours truly included) get caught up in reserving spots at the most expensive restaurants, the nicest bars, and the biggest gifts possible. Often times, these gifts are wonderful and much appreciated, but leave you grimacing at your bank account for weeks afterwards.
Often, the smallest gifts that are meaningful to the person mean far more than the most expensive gifts. A poster of their favorite movie, a recreation of your first date, a small gift card to their favorite ice cream place, and so on. These gifts won’t break your bank, but will mean the world to the recipient (Flowers are always a safe bet).
Have a plan in place…
Indecisiveness is often unappealing, especially when it comes to planning dates. You don’t want to pick up someone, have them ask you where y’all are going, and then your answer be “I don’t know, what do you want to do?” At that point, your romantic date has turned into a Spongebob episode (I don’t know Patrick, what do you want to do?). Having a plan that is surprising, thought out, and well executed is far more inviting than just mulling about and trying to find something. Make a plan, and knock it out of the park!
...but be willing to improvise
As awesome as having a set plan is, you also have to be willing to improvise on the spot. Sometimes, reservations fall through, you’re driving to your restaurant and see something far more inviting, and so on and so forth. Life itself is incredibly unpredictable, and sometimes more interesting avenues pop up, so be willing to improvise from your original plan and try something new!
Try something new
Don’t go to the same restaurant you always go to! Valentine’s Day is an opportunity for you to celebrate the one you love, so why would you go to the same restaurant you always go to? Or just hang around watching movies like you always do?
Baton Rouge, New Orleans, and more have so many unique and interesting places that have Valentine’s Day specials, so seek out something new! Venturing outside of your normal comfort zone is exciting and romantic, so do just that.
Be courageous!
Don’t be afraid to tell that special someone how you feel! Life is too short to be afraid of telling people who you are and how you feel. Don’t let the day of love pass by without telling someone that you care deeply about them. Be strong, be brave, and soak up every moment!