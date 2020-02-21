Saturday, February 22nd is National Margarita day, and everyone is looking for the best place to enjoy this laid back holiday. Listed below are some of the best places, with the best deals, to kick back and enjoy a margarita.
1. Caliente Mexican Craving
Always wanting more
Caliente Mexican Craving, located at 1072 W. Lee Drive, is rumored to have the best margarita in town. Offering two for one margaritas Monday-Friday, it’s the perfect place to kick back and relax. On National Margarita Day, all margaritas are $3.
2. Superior Grill
Good food, great margaritas
Superior Grill, located at 7333 Highland Road, offers live music for you to enjoy while you drink your margaritas. With a happy hour every day from 4:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. You can sit back, relax, and enjoy a large for the price of a small.
3. Zippy’s Burritos Tacos and More
Sizes are deceiving
Zippy’s Burritos Tacos and More, located at 3155 Perkins Road, prides themselves on their expansive collection of frozen margaritas. With an everyday happy hour from 4-6 p.m., 20 oz. margaritas are $5
4. The Velvet Cactus
A special offer for every day of the week
The Velvet Cactus, located at 7655 Old Hammond Highway, offers a different margarita happy hour for each day of the week. Monday is $8 Don Julio Cadillac Margaritas. Tuesday they offer $8 Grand Margaritas. Wednesday is 1/2 Priced Frozen or Rocks House Margaritas. Thursday they have $6 Naked 167 Rocks Margaritas. On top of these offers, they have Half Price House Frozen or Rocks Margaritas Monday – Friday: 11:00 a.m. – 6:30 p.m.
5. Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine
Happy hour for every price point
Mestizo Louisiana Mexican Cuisine, located at 2323 S. Acadian Thruway, offers a $5, $7 and $9 happy hour menu every day from 2-6 p.m, allowing anyone to enjoy, no matter their budget. The $5 menu offers Mestizo famous house frozen margarita and Mestizo frozen skinny margarita. For $9 you can get a famous top shelf frozen margarita.