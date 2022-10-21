It seems as if October has crept up on us, and so has the spooky season. October is more than just a month, it's a fun time for visiting pumpkin patches, baking spooky treats, touring haunted houses and, of course, watching halloween movies!
Streaming platforms, such as Netflix, Hulu and Disney+, all offer a special collection of your favorite Halloween films, including new ones. Listed below are the popular spooky movies and shows from each platform.
So grab a snack, a cozy blanket and head to the living room with some friends and family, and enjoy a Halloween classic movie this month!
“Halloween Favorites” on Netflix
"The Curse of Bridge Hollow" (2022)
Actor Marlon Wayans and the rest of the cast are welcomed into quaint Bridge Hollow, where the streets are safe and the air smells like apples. Priah Ferguson portrays a plucky teenager who plays around with an Ouija board and lets loose a demonic spirit that brings every spooky Halloween decoration in town to life.
The "Fear Street" Trilogy (2021)
Broken into three parts, this trio of scary movies is based on an R.L. Stine book series. The first movie is set in 1994 when a murder spree takes place in the cursed town of Shadyside. The next movie goes back in time to 1978 when a series of murders terrorizes teens at a summer. In the third installment, a teen is transported back to 1666.
“This is Halloween” on Disney+
"Hocus Pocus" (1993)
Bette Midler, Kathy Najimy and Sarah Jessica Parker play a tricky trio of 300-year-old witches who return one Halloween night, put a spell on the town and attempt to reclaim their youth by sucking the lives out of children. But first, they must get their act together and outwit three kids and a talking cat. If you enjoy this movie, you’ll enjoy "Hocus Pocus 2," which just came out recently and can also be found on Disney+.
"The Nightmare Before Christmas" (1993)
Jack Skellington, the Pumpkin King of Halloween Town, decides to spread Christmas joy around the world. He unwittingly puts Santa Clause in jeopardy and creates a nightmare for all the good little boys and girls everywhere.
"Huluween" on Hulu
"The Sixth Sense" (1999)
This classic supernatural thriller movie directed by the one and only M. Night Shyamalan, is known for “having one of the most iconic plot twists of all time.” Bruce Willis plays Dr. Crowe, a child psychologist with a young patient who claims he can see dead people and is visited by ghosts. Dr. Crowe tries to uncover the truth about the boy's supernatural powers, but both the client and therapist are in for a rude awakening to something unexplainable.
"Monster House" (2006)
Personally, I watched this movie as a kid, and I loved it. Gil Kenan directed this animated Halloween movie that follows three young teens who discover a haunted house in their neighborhood. After being overlooked by adults, the three teens decide to take matters into their own hands on Halloween night, only to find out that the house is alive and possessed.
Featured Horror on HBO Max
- "The Shining" (1980)
"The Shining" is based on a book of the same name by the King of horror, Stephen King that is. In this classic thriller, an author takes a job at a hotel with a sketchy history. The author, played by Jack Nicholson, slowly slips into his old habit of alcoholism. His wife tries to take their son and leave, but the remote hotel, snowy weather and paranormal happenings get in the way.
2. "Corpse Bride" (2005)
This animated film is a Tim Burton classic to watch every Halloween. Victor and Victoria are getting married. The nervous groom is practicing his vows and unknowingly places the wedding ring onto a "stick." That stick turns out to be the hand of a dead woman named Emily. Emily kidnaps Victor to the underworld, and he must find a way to escape before his bride-to-be marries another man.