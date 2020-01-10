Louisiana may be known for its food, yet, our wonderful state lacks one thing—tacos.
Luckily Torchy’s Tacos is coming here to LSU and taco time can’t come soon enough. This popular Austin-based taco chain will be located in the Nicholson Gateway Developments and will open this January.
Torchy’s Tacos started as a food truck back in 2006 by Mike Rypka and has now expanded to over 60 locations in Texas, Oklahoma, Colorado and Arkansas. This will be the Torchy’s first location in Louisiana.
The Tex-Mex inspired menu has an endless variety of tacos and cocktails that can always be paired with their famous queso or guacamole (or both). Torchy’s has creative tacos for breakfast, lunch and dinner. They also have gluten conscious options.
Some personal favorites are the Green Chile Pork tacos that consist of pork carnitas, green chiles, cotija cheese, cilantro, onions and a lime wedge with tomatillo sauce on a corn tortilla; also the BushFire that has Jamaican jerk chicken, grilled jalapenos, mango, sour cream and cilantro with diablo sauce on a flour tortilla.
The queso is a must. Torchy’s queso is unlike any other queso I’ve ever had and is the perfect amount of creaminess with a little kick of heat.
However, this taco joint is not just about good tacos, it’s about “damn good tacos.” These tacos are more like experiments (that taste delicious) and are always made with the finest ingredients, thanks to the partnerships made around the world to source them. Having a taco of the month allows Torchy’s to please their fans year-round.
Torchy’s also has a green thumb. All of their napkins, cups and cutlery are made from 100% renewable resources. Their cooking oil is even turned into fuel for cars. Not only do they care about the environment but they care about their people. A portion of the profits of Torchy’s taco of the month is donated to either the cancer research at MD Anderson, the childhood enrichment at Make-A-Wish Foundation or the addiction recovery at Phoenix House. Each location is in efforts to also help a local cause.
If you’re looking for a damn good taco, then this is definitely the place for you.
For the rest of the menu and for more information visit: https://torchystacos.com/culture/