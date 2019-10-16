There are many ways to discover vintage items in our local areas. You may find things from thrift stores or antique shops, but at Top Atomic, you can find all your vintage jewelry needs online.
The holiday season is coming up, so maybe you're searching ideas for gifts for friends and family who love vintage items. Melissa Oivanki has got you covered.
Oivanki is the owner of Top Atomic and a lover of anything vintage. She was a photographer by trade, but in 2014, her friend closed down her store and Oivanki purchased her items and started making jewelry. Oivanki got to work and opened her online shop on Etsy.
The jewelry she makes ranges from the '30s to the '90s which gives the shop a lot of variety. Her shop includes bracelets, earrings, rings, pins, necklaces, accessories, hair jewelry, jewelry sets and some items for men.
Oivanki says her most popular jewelry are from the '70s and '80s. A costume designer from the Netflix original "GLOW," a show based in the '80s, also purchased Oivanki's items for the show. Making vintage jewelry has always been a nostalgic process for Oivanki.
"I've always loved everything vintage, and I grew up in the '80s. A lot of this stuff is nostalgic for me," Oivanki said.
Oivanki sells vintage dead stock, which means she gets unused items from a warehouse. She finds jewelry that were really popular for that decade it was made in. Also, Oivanki appreciates how eco-friendly it is.
"I think it's better to refurbish things and not contribute to more waste," Oivanki said.
She also sees that a lot of stores copy styles from the '60s or '70s, but most of these items are mass produced and contribute to the increase of waste.
If you're looking for holiday-themed jewelry, Oivanki has what you need. She has 600 pieces listed for holidays such as Christmas and Valentine's Day. She also has jewelry for weddings.
Oivanki ships from all over the country, and she tries to ship products to customers as quickly as possible. Her price ranges from $5 to $30, but the average price is usually $12 to $15. Oivanki has items such as sterling silver, copper, brass and gold.
Top Atomic is an eco-friendly way to buy accessories that will complement all of your holiday outfits.