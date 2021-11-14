Travis Scott’s Astroworld quickly became a staple of Houston’s music life.
The annual festival, starting in 2018, was created as an ode to the defunct Six Flags Astroworld amusement park that went out of business in 2005. Scott was attempting to bring the same joy to the Houston community that the original theme park brought, however, Travis Scott’s Nov. 5, 2021 rendition of the festival culminated in hundreds of injuries and the catastrophic deaths of at least nine people aged 14-27.
Chaotic from the beginning, the Astroworld Festival saw a stampede burst through the entrance of NRG Park towards the stage as soon as the gates opened at 2 p.m. Two camera angles of the stampede show multiple people getting trampled as fans tore open a fence to rush towards desirable positions near the front of the stage.
Fans just broke through the fence to get into #AstroWorldpic.twitter.com/mpi70ZzTOs— XXL Magazine (@XXL) November 5, 2021
50,000 people had eventually crowded the stage by Scott’s arrival, whereupon the crowd began surging back and forth as people attempted to get closer to the stage. This resulted in a crowd crush where masses of people found their bodies pressed up against one another with nowhere to move. Bodies slammed into each other, creating waves of crushing lungs and tight areas with little oxygen. In a viral Instagram post, @seannafaith described her experience struggling to breathe.
Digital advertising sophmore Lucy Tovar attended Astroworld and said “As the concert started, I was fine, but the pushing continued and continued. I started to panic and cry, and I couldn’t breathe. Some guy saw me, grabbed my arm, and literally pulled me to the barricade.”
The lack of oxygen combined with the swaying, compressed crowd caused people to begin going unconscious and falling to the floor, resulting in bodies being trampled as more and more people fell.
Tovar was in the middle of shooting a video of a song when she heard a girl scream.
“I turned around and her boyfriend had passed out, and his eyes were rolling in the back of his head,” Tovar said. “I helped her pick him up and began yelling his name and attempting to wake him up. He woke up, made eye contact with me and went back unconscious. He ended up getting over the barricade where he woke up and was fine, and this man literally got back in the crowd.”
Screams for help by fans and attempts by concertgoers to end the performance early were unsuccessful. More and more people were falling unconscious in the crowd and, if lucky, were brought to the reportedly understaffed and undertrained medic tent. One tweet shows an unconscious fan being crowd-surfed away from the front as Travis Scott continues to hum.
Police declared a mass-casualty incident at 9:38 p.m. but Scott’s performance continued until 10:15 p.m. Travis Scott finished his set to completion almost 40 minutes after authorities were aware of the life-threatening situations in the crowd. Police claimed that stopping the event early would have resulted in a riot, but many criticized that prediction as being shortsighted.
Authorities also suggested a security guard was jabbed with a needle containing opioids, leading to speculation that some of the casualties and crushes came as a result of drug overdoses from a roaming maniac with a needle. However, cops tracked down the security guard who said he was not injected but was instead struck in his head and went unconscious.
A nurse who was at Astroworld, Madeline Eskins, claimed that authorities were using drugs to distract from the failures of the event organizers and emergency operators.
Much of the attention online has fallen onto Scott who - along with Drake, Live Nation, NRG Energy, and other potentially responsible parties - is now facing lawsuits regarding the seemingly inhumane and ill-prepared planning of Astroworld.
One video shows Scott pausing the show to acknowledge the ambulance in the crowd, only to ask 50,000 attendees to “make this ground shake” a few moments later. In the background of the Apple Music Live feed, screams for help can be heard while Scott pauses the performance. In another video, that same ambulance cart can be seen being danced on by fans of Scott, disrupting the paramedics’ attempt to save someone’s life.
Another video- #Disturbing video shows people #jumping on top of the police personal cars while they were trying to get #unconscious people out of the #crowd.#Houston #ASTROWORLDFest #TravisScott #AstroWorld #music #festival #Houston#KHOU11 pic.twitter.com/tubnfQIVPS— Chaudhary Parvez (@ChaudharyParvez) November 6, 2021
The culpability of Scott, the organizers and the authorities are still up in the air due to ongoing investigations, but in the meantime, Scott’s background of promoting aggressive live events has come under scrutiny. His “rager” culture garnered him a reputation for being an electric and energetic live performer who created chaotic scenes among his crowds.
Crowd surfing, moshpits and diving into crowds created dangerous, adrenaline-filled environments for his audiences that many times resulted in injuries and even paralyzation in one instance. Scott later boasted about that reputation with his song, “STARGAZING,” off his 2018 “ASTROWORLD” album which includes the line “And it ain't a mosh pit if ain't no injuries.”
In one lawsuit from New Orleans residents Brandon Nguyen and Nhung Tran, their attorney said, “Promoters and performers need to realize that lives are at stake when basic crowd management and security measures are not in place and followed.”
In another suit, the attorneys for Manuel Souza said the concert was built to generate profit at the expense of safety by failing "to properly plan and conduct the concert in a safe manner." Also mentioning that because Travis Scott promoted violence, eight people “lost their lives and scores of others were injured at what was supposed to be a night of fun.”
To many onlookers and concertgoers, the tragedy at the Astroworld Festival was entirely preventable. Nine young lives - John Hilgert, 14; Brianna Rodriguez, 16; Jacob Jurinek, 20; Franco Patino, 21; Axel Acosta, 21; Bharti Shahani, 22; Rodolfo Pena, 23; Madison Dubiski, 23; and Mirza Baig, 27 - were cut short because of overcrowding and mismanagement at a festival that was created to bring joy to a community it has now traumatized.