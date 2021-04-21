For the past year, the seltzer craze has continued to grow. After White Claw’s success, it seems like every drink brand was making a seltzer. Some have been failures, but others were able to make it through. But now another contender has appeared on the scene.

Travis Scott released his new line of seltzers called “Cacti.” I already wrote a story about his limited-edition McDonald’s meal, and I thought it would be appropriate to write about this drink.

McDonald's introduces Travis Scott Meal for a limited time I never thought this day will come. The day that Travis Scott will feature a meal on McDonald's menu. The golden arches meets AstroWorld. An u…

“Cacti” comes with a nine pack of three flavors. Those flavors are pineapple, lime and strawberry. However, I did make a disappointed face when the cashier told me that it was $19 for a nine pack.

The seltzer is spiked with blue agave, so it already has a greater alcohol volume than a White Claw. The design of the can and case were cool and stylish, but I never doubt Scott’s talent when it comes to visuals.

It was a warm afternoon when I had my first “Cacti,” and it was pineapple. It’s not the greatest flavor, but it gets better after a few sips. Then, I tried the strawberry, and I will rate this flavor as the worst one out of the pack. But the saving grace was lime. I usually don’t like lime flavored things, but my mind was completely changed.

The lime tastes like a margarita, and it’s easily the best flavor out of that pack. It’s crisp and delicious. My overall feeling for these seltzers is that they're surprisingly decent. They’re not amazing like a Truly Lemonade, but it was surprising in a way that Scott was able to create decent seltzers while others have failed.

The only thing that is holding this drink back is the price. If it was a 12 pack, then I wouldn’t feel bad for spending $19. I wouldn’t spend $19 for only 9 drinks. But I think it’s worth it to just try it once. I wonder what Scott will come up with next.