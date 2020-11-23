Worried about family fights on Thanksgiving? Here are some tips for those unpleasant conversations.
It can be beneficial to plan these hard conversations beforehand. If you know a certain topic will probably come up at the dinner table, do some research to help get your point across. Try not to lead the conversation with assumptions of how others will react. If you sense an argument brewing, respectfully remind everyone to keep an open mind to different opinions.
Though this can be annoying, it is always an option to avoid adding your input to the topic. Certain social groups are not always the most appropriate for these discussions. We all know family members that are not willing to try to understand the reasoning behind your opinion. It can feel like talking to a wall at times.
Being younger than the majority, participating in a conversation can seem like a disadvantage. Older family members sometimes unconsciously push your voice to the side as they see you as inexperienced. They can think your opposing view is just the result of a naive college student. In certain cases, it can be helpful to remind the room that your opinion is just as valid as any other.
Politics:
The most controversial topic at the dinner table is usually politics. Most of us have changed our point of views since we entered college. We move away from home and discovered many different perspectives. This is normal, although family members don’t necessarily love our change of heart.
The majority of family members usually have the same political opinions. It is awkward listening to everyone in agreement while realizing you might be the only one with a different viewpoint. Make sure you are prepared with information if you do decide to challenge the conversation. Always remember that these are just opinions. Everyone has had different experiences that have led them to these opinions. Describe your own experiences to add the emotional reasoning behind yours.
Most people just want to feel that their opinion is heard, this is why discussions can quickly turn into arguments. You definitely do not have to pretend to agree with the opposing side but entering the conversation with an open mind can help avoid an argument to spark. The likelihood of you changing a family members mind (especially an elder) is very low. As much as we don't like it, elderly people are pretty much set in their ways. This is not the case for all of course, but most. You have every right to voice your opinion and your best bet is to stay calm and collected while remembering it is not your job to change their views. They have probably stayed with them for most of their lives.
Treat the conversation as an educational experience. These types of topics can help you better understand why your family member believe what they do. Hopefully, after you sit and listen to their opinion, they will have the same respect and listen to yours.
Relationships:
Some of our families are more supportive and understanding than others. It is not always worth the argument to explain your romantic situation to that random uncle you see once a year at this very occasion. Treat your voice with respect and choose your battles wisely. If you know the conversation will end with disrespectful judgment, try steering it in a different direction.
Remember that everyone loves talking about themselves. If you want to avoid a topic, answer their question with a basic, non-controversial response. Then lead with a lighthearted question about their family pet or a vehicle they just purchased.
Religion:
Most likely your parent’s religion was your religion for 18 years. Once you moved out, you may have strayed from these ideas. Parents usually don’t like to hear this. Consider if Thanksgiving is the best time to reveal your change of views. A more intimate and relaxed setting may be a better time to have this conversation. You may want to start by dropping subtle hints over time. This will give your family time to resonate with these ideas.
If you do choose to challenge this topic, be prepared for it. Be ready to explain why you believe what you believe. Different religions appeal to different people. Experiences often lead us to change our views. Stay calm while describing your situation.
Fun conversation topics:
‘Would you rather’ questions.
What’s your favorite dad joke?
If you could travel anywhere, where would you go?
What are you most thankful for this year?
What type of animal would you most like to be?
If you could be famous for something, what would it be?
Of course, this is all based on my opinion and experiences. Every family is different. Some people are more accepting and understanding than others. Always consider past responses that your family has made to opposing decisions. Stand your ground but remember to be respectful. It is not your responsibility to change their ways.