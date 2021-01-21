Mardi Maigre. Tuesday, November 17, 2020. The City of New Orleans canceled all Mardi Gras parades for 2021.
Though the big celebrations may be prohibited, there is no reason for Fat Tuesday itself to turn skinny. They can’t cancel king cake. The traditional Mardi Gras treat may be just enough to sugar coat the hurt of a canceled carnival.
In a press conference, Beau Tidwell, New Orleans Mayor Latoya Cantrell’s communications director, explained that due to Mardi Gras' religious importance, the City of New Orleans cannot actually cancel the holiday.
"Mardi Gras 2021 is not canceled. It is going to look different,” Tidwell said.
Louisianians are famous for embracing the different, and if you really want to make the most of the uniqueness of this year’s carnival season there are plenty of “different” king cakes offering the opportunity to do so.
As the King of Carnival Rex’s motto goes, “Pro Bono Publico.” For the public good let them stay home this carnival season, and as Marie Antoinette said, “Let them eat cake!”
1. King Cake Bread Pudding, King Cake Parfait and Specialty King Cakes
Located in the Highland Park Marketplace near Blue Bayou, Alexander’s Highland Market is a one-stop shop for unique king cakes. Creatively combining two Louisiana favorites, King Cake Bread Pudding is sold for $7.99/lb. Channeling the French, King Cake Parfaits topped with purple, green and gold sprinkled whipped cream goes for $4.49. In addition to the traditional king cake, Alexander’s offers specialty cakes, such as Turtle, Cannoli, Mississippi Mud and Tiramisu. The Chantilly King Cake wears a fluffy white icing topped with fresh berries. The grocer also sells Eat Fit King Cakes that are low carb, as well as gluten, grain and dairy free.
2. King Cake Lattes and King Cake Cake Balls
Eat your cake and drink it too. Brew Ha-Ha! at 711 Jefferson Highway has two-bite-size King Cake Cake Balls available in four flavors: original, lemon, raspberry or Zulu. While you’re at the bakery, be sure to grab a King Cake Latte with a frothy top, available in traditional, chocolate or raspberry, prepared hot, iced or frozen. Keto King Cake Cheesecake and Keto King Cake muffins are also available.
3. King Cake Cupcakes and Pink Champagne King Cake
No knife necessary! Perfect to bring into work or class, Gourmet Girls makes gorgeous king cake cupcakes. Located on Lobdell Avenue near the Whole Foods, Gourmet Girls offers many specialty king cakes, including the new Pink Champagne King Cake filled with pink champagne mousse. Iced and sprinkled this cake is pretty in pink and a great way to channel Spanish Town Parade energy in your own kitchen.
4. Make Your Own Boudin King Cake
Remember a few months ago when everyone was having fun baking their own bread? Keep those good times rolling this Mardi Gras by making your own King Cake. This recipe for Boudin King Cake from George Graham is surprisingly easy to make. I made one with my grandfather last year, and we will definitely be doing it again. Our pro-tip is to use Jerry Lee’s boudin—if you ask us, it’s the best in town. Nothing beats the savory flavor of combining these two Louisiana delicacies. You can access the recipe here.