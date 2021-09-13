Weather Alert

...FLASH FLOOD WATCH IN EFFECT FROM TUESDAY MORNING THROUGH THURSDAY MORNING... WIDESPREAD RAINFALL OF 4 TO 8 INCHES WITH LOCALLY HIGHER AMOUNTS ARE EXPECTED ACROSS MUCH OF SOUTHEAST LOUISIANA IN ASSOCIATION WITH TROPICAL STORM NICHOLAS. RAINFALL WILL BE EFFICIENT AND COULD COME DOWN VERY HEAVY AT TIMES QUICKLY LEADING TO DRAINING ISSUES. COMBINE THAT WITH THE AMOUNT OF DEBRIS STILL ACROSS THE REGION DRAINAGE SYSTEMS MAY BE BLOCKED LEADING TO ADDITIONAL FLOODING CONCERNS. THE HEAVIEST RAIN COULD ALSO OCCUR OVERNIGHT TUESDAY NIGHT. The National Weather Service in New Orleans has issued a * Flash Flood Watch for a portion of southeast Louisiana, including the following parishes, Ascension, Assumption, East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana, Eastern Orleans, Iberville, Livingston, Lower Jefferson, Lower Lafourche, Lower Plaquemines, Lower St. Bernard, Lower Terrebonne, Northern Tangipahoa, Northwest St. Tammany, Pointe Coupee, Southeast St. Tammany, Southern Tangipahoa, St. Charles, St. Helena, St. James, St. John The Baptist, Upper Jefferson, Upper Lafourche, Upper Plaquemines, Upper St. Bernard, Upper Terrebonne, Washington, West Baton Rouge, West Feliciana and Western Orleans. * From Tuesday morning through Thursday morning. * Rainfall of 4 to 8 inches with locally higher amounts expected; possibly double these values. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&