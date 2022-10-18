Experience chills in your dorm? Hear things that aren’t there? “Who you gonna call?”
In the area of Baton Rouge, more spots may be haunted than you think. Be on the lookout because ghosts may be lurking around the next corner.
Acadian Hall | LSU campus on Highland Road
Acadian Hall is almost 100 years old. It has been serving as on-campus residential housing for LSU students since the 1930s. According to some, things have begun to move on their own and doors will fly open without cause.
Highland Road near Lee Drive
When driving down Highland Road, be wary of those walking along the street. During the Civil War, many soldiers lost their lives in this area. There have been said to be sightings of bloody soldiers’ ghosts walking along the road. So, be cautious of those extra strange pedestrians.
Hilton Baton Rouge Capital Center | 201 Lafayette St.
Huey P. Long, governor of Louisiana from 1928 to 1932, was a frequent visitor of the Hilton Baton Rouge Capital Center. Since it was one of his favorite places in life, it makes sense that he would want to revisit it in the afterlife. The hotel has been smoke-free since 2006, so when you smell a cigar, you know it's Huey P. Long.
4. Frenchtown Road | Central
The Frenchtown Road Conservation Area consists of 495 acres of practically nothing but forest. In the past, there have been rumors that the area was inhabited by witches and satanic ceremonies occurred within its territory. Frenchtown Road now has several trails open to the public. So, be cautious when exploring. You never know who you may encounter in the woods.
5. The Ghost Swamp | Manchac
An hour away from LSU’s campus is the Ghost Swamp, also known as Manchac Swamp. This swamp was home to Julia Brown, a voodoo queen of the 19th and 20th centuries. She was known for healing the sick and wounded and cursing those who wronged her. If you happen to encounter her ghost while on a casual boat ride, try and stay on her good side.