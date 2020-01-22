There are updates on this year’s BUKU Festival that I know you’re going to be excited to receive.
The 2020 BUKU Music + Art Project lineup was released late last year and included popular artists like Tyler, The Creator, Charli XCX and Megan Thee Stallion. The daily lineup for the festival was released Wednesday, Jan. 22, and it included some additions.
Joining acts like Roddy Ricch, Charli XCX and Flume on the first day of the festival, Friday, March 20, are new additions like $UICIDEBOY$ and OHSO: Bounce Dat. Local artists Stone Cold Jzzle and GØ PNIK will also perform on the first day.
The second and final day of the festival will include Tyler, The Creator, Megan Thee Stallion and more additions to the line up like Don Toliver, Dom Dolla, Kompany B2B Calcium, Lucii, and local artist P-Tab.
BUKU Music + Art Project is March 20 and 21 at Mardi Gras World in New Orleans.
Tickets sell out fast, so make sure to get yours before it’s too late. You can currently get weekend passes, which include various VIP and general admission options. Single passes go on sale this Friday, Jan. 24 at 10 a.m. CT, and you can get them at www.thebukuproject.com.