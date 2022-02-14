Valentine’s Day is here, and those who are single have hopefully prepared accordingly. Some people prefer to spend the day of love with their friends, and others prefer to be alone. Maybe you need an album to play in the background at your “palentine’s” get-together, or perhaps you’re looking for an album that you can listen to while you cry. Whatever your situation may be, it’s always good to have a selection of music for that bittersweet jam session. Here are some albums to listen to if you’re single on Valentine’s Day.
For those who are feeling bitter: “Lemonade” – Beyoncé
Beyoncé’s “Lemonade” radiates power, confidence and rage. In this album, she sings about infidelity and knowing your worth. “Hold Up” addresses an unfaithful partner in an assertive tone that makes the song that much better. “Sorry,” contrary to the title, is about not being sorry about moving on from that person. If you’re feeling a bit bitter, I think this album is the way to go.
For those who want to reminisce about a past relationship: “Fine Line” – Harry Styles
I always come back to this album no matter what mood I’m in. “Fine Line” highlights the lifespan of a relationship––from falling in love to post-breakup bitterness to acceptance. “Cherry” is so wonderfully melancholic that it almost distracts you from its petty and jealous lyrics. Speaking of jealousy, “To Be So Lonely,” whose title fits the occasion, is about feeling lonely after breaking up with a partner. Many of the songs on the album are so upbeat you forget that the lyrics might be a bit sad, which is perfect if you are trying not to dwell too much on being single.
For those who want to cry it out: “30” – Adele
Adele’s “30” is so beautifully done in every way. The album is about her divorce and everything she faced while going through it. She takes the listener through the collapse of her marriage in “To Be Loved” and the difficulty of putting herself first in “Oh My God.” She then closes the album with “Love Is A Game,” which is about being open to finding love again. Listening to this album is an emotional rollercoaster in the best way possible.
For those who want to reflect: “Blonde” – Frank Ocean
Frank Ocean’s sophomore album “Blonde” explores self-discovery, reflection and recovering from heartbreak. Ocean speaks to a lost love in the mellow “Pink + White” and reminisces on a past relationship in “Ivy.” I don’t know how he does it, but Ocean can make me nostalgic for something I didn’t even experience. “Solo,” like the title suggests, focuses on loneliness. This track feels like he embraces living solo, even if that contradicts the song’s sad and lonely sound. This album is beyond mesmerizing and provides a certain comfort with each listen.
For those who want to embrace the single life: “thank u, next” – Ariana Grande
This album is perfect for those learning to enjoy being single this Valentine’s Day. “Thank u, next” will have you doing the unimaginable––appreciating your ex-partners. She raises a good point, though, and it’s that you should learn from your past mistakes and move on to better things, such as focusing on yourself. “7 rings” serves as a reminder that being single is not something to be sad about, and it can be fun.
For those who want to swoon: “Lover” – Taylor Swift
If you’re not a fan of Valentine’s Day, you’re probably wondering why an album called “Lover” is included in this list. Still, the reason is that this album is perfect for the ones who want to swoon regardless of their relationship status. I get it; you’re single on the day of love, and you want to pretend you can relate to the love songs for the day. If this is the case, “Lover” is a good choice. This album caters to the hopeless romantics and the ones enjoying the single life this Valentine’s Day. If you’re in the mood to swoon, the song “Lover” is the way to go. If you appreciate life on your own, listen to “I Forgot That You Existed.” You can’t go wrong with Swift’s discography.