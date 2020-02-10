Valentine's Day is coming up, and love is in the air. Love can also end in death and end a feud between two families.
William Shakespeare's "Romeo and Juliet" has stood the test of time. We all read about it our freshman year of high school. We also have seen different adaptations of the play like "Gnomeo and Juliet". But, no one does it like Baz Luhrmann.
"Romeo + Juliet" features gun fights, a costume party, drag and teen heartthrob Leonardo DiCaprio. The perfect combinations for a masterpiece.
The movie is special to me because the script is basically Shakespeare's play but with a modern twist. It's so fun to watch that I end up reciting the words. It's extravagant and crazy, but that's what makes it interesting. I feel like Luhrmann created a new way of filming that I haven't seen from anyone else.
Colors pop and everything is fast-paced. The actors recite the words so smoothly, and it makes me appreciate Shakespeare even more. The words come to life in such a elaborate way. This movie is all over the place, but it somehow flows well.
Viewers can also feel how emotional Shakespeare's writing is. It gives you a new perspective on how this play should be acted out. I did think this play was silly because Romeo and Juliet only knew each other for only two seconds, but the passion is there. That's what makes the writing beautiful.
Also, I like to mention Paul Rudd is in this movie. Extra bonus points.
I want to bring up how good Leonardo DiCaprio was as an actor at such a young age. He was only a year older than I am when he was in this movie, and I could never pull of a performance like that.
The costumes and props are also amazing. The costumes feature designer clothes from Dolce & Gabbana to St.Laurent. These clothing choices fits so well with Luhrmann's style, and it catches your eye in each scene. But, Hawaiian shirts and khakis somehow fits with this movie. It can be an indicator of the differences between the Montagues and Capulets.
The soundtrack also features artists such as Radiohead, Garbage and The Cardigans if you're into that type of music. It really gives the film that special '90s touch.
"Romeo + Juliet" can be a reflection of your Valentine's Day. Go out there and dress your best while speaking in Elizabethan English. Make your day extravagant with your significant other or friends. I just hope you don't trust someone named Friar John to send your messages for you.