“How to Lose a Guy of 10 Days” staring the dreamy Matthew McConaughey and the gorgeous Kate Hudson is a classic that keeps on giving. Whether you’re sad or happy this movie can make you feel all warm inside.
McConaughey and Hudson are one of the best on-screen couples I’ve ever watched. Their on-camera chemistry is strong and convincing. Any film with either actor in it will be more than enjoyable to watch. This movie is a packaged deal with Valentine’s Day. This movie is perfect for keeping Valentine’s day spirit alive.
This film puts a spin of the classic romantic movie script, and I feel that it helps the movie catch more viewers. With the storyline of two bets that intertwine and lead to love, you can’t help but fall for this movie. Even though this movie came out over 15 years ago, it never falls flat of pleasing the audience. This film never getting old means you can watch it over and over again and never get sick of watching it.
Directed by Donald Petrie, the film doesn’t give off too much of the cheesy love story vibe. Other cast members such as Kathryn Hahn, Adam Goldberg and Thomas Lennon played their supporting roles extremely well and gave the movie more depth.
The only negative comment I have to make is that I wish it was longer so I could see more into their lives together. With that being said, if you haven’t seen this classic yet I suggest watching it asap.
This movie is perfect for Valentine’s day movie night or a girl’s wine night. If your single it can be hopeful, if you are going through a breakup it can make you realize real boys do not and will never act like that and if you’re in a relationship it might keep the sense of love alive.
No matter your relationship status, “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” is always a light romantic movie here to boost your mood and make you feel all warm inside.