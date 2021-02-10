Stars: 5/5

Friends to lovers. It’s the classic story of a lot of romantic comedies because it works. A pair of friends who secretly love each other is sure to tug on your heartstrings and have you on the edge of your seat just waiting for them to finally admit their feelings. If you like this type of romcom then I suggest throwing it back to 2014 and indulging in the movie “Love, Rosie.”

Lily Collins “Rosie” and Sam Claflin “Alex” star in the film as the two best friends. They’ve been close ever since they were little, but as they grow older, their feelings for each other become more apparent. With neither one of them ready to admit how they feel, both Rosie and Alex decide to take different dates to their school’s dance. This makes both of them clearly upset, but again, they never tell each other how they’re really feeling.

On the night of the dance, Rosie finds herself in an awkward situation with her date Greg (Christian Cooke). Rosie and Greg leave the dance and go to their hotel room where things get bad really fast. One condom mishap later, Rosie finds herself in the ER where she calls on Alex for help.

A few weeks later Rosie realizes that the mishap on the night of the dance may be a little more of a problem than she anticipated. She goes to a shady drug store where she purchases a pregnancy test and to confirm her suspicions. Now Rosie has to figure out what to do about being pregnant and decide if she wants to look into adoption.

Ultimately, Rosie creates a bond with her unborn daughter Katie and decides she wants to keep her, but she quickly finds out being a mother is a lot of work. Alex is supportive of Rosie, but Greg is not very involved. With college coming up, Rosie has to abandon her plans of going to America for school while Alex decides to travel to there for college.

While Alex is at school, Rosie picks up odd jobs to support herself and Katie. Greg decides to come back into their lives, and everything seems like it’s going well until Rosie finds out about Greg’s infidelity. While moving Greg’s stuff out of their home, Rosie discovers a locked drawer that Greg kept that is full of letters addressed to Rosie from Alex. The letters explain Alex’s feelings and show how he starts to give up hope as she doesn’t respond.

While Rosie is trying to make sense of her life without Greg and make sense of the feelings Alex has, Alex is getting into relationships that end in heartbreak. Throughout the whole movie, it feels like Rosie and Alex will never find each other again, but just like all cheesy rom coms it works out in the end. Rosie finally makes her dream of owning a hotel a reality and of course, Alex shows up to rent a room on opening day.

While it may seem like a cheesy friends-to-lovers romantic comedy, “Love, Rosie” is one of my all-time favorite movies. I love the casting choices and the story really keeps you on the edge of your seat. After you’ve seen it once, you’ll want to see it again because it’s just such a feel-good movie with a happy ending. Also, Sam Claflin stars in it so that alone should convince you to give it a watch. I think this movie is perfect for Galentine’s Day. I assure you all your gal pals will be pleased with this movie choice. Everyone needs that go-to romantic comedy, and “Love, Rosie” might be your new favorite.