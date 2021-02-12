Whether you're single or taken, I think everyone can agree that the best part of Valentine's Day is the sweet treats.
The holiday just isn't the same without the candy and chocolate to eat while watching your favorite romcoms or listening to your favorite love songs. This Valentine's Day The Reveille Entertainment staff wanted to share our picks of best and worst Valentine's Day candies. *Spoiler alert* we collectively hate conversation hearts.
Ava Borskey
The best Valentine’s Day candy is classic chocolate. I’m not a fan of Forrest Gump’s box of random chocolate samplers, though. When biting into a piece of candy, I prefer the certainty of knowing exactly what I’m going to get. So, my favorite, hands down, is the little, individually wrapped heart-shaped Dove dark chocolates. With the messages on the inside of the wrapper, they’re sweet all around.
They’re Valentine’s Day red, but I have to say I am not a fan of Twizzlers. They’re the sweet treat you get in your Valentine’s Day mailbox in elementary school that lingers around the candy bowl until you eventually throw them all away on Easter.
Ariel Baise
DeMet's Turtles are the best because of their simplicity. Chocolate, caramel and pecans all in one cluster that is shaped like an adorable turtle. They also have a cute box just for Valentine's Day. Their branding and aesthetic fit Valentine's Day so well.
Conversation Candy Hearts taste weird and I hate them. They remind me of chalk. It's too hard and the flavors are just not good. They're cute to look at but not great for a Valentine's Day candy.
Britney Young
Heart shaped sweet tarts lollipops are the best for me because I love sour candy. They hurt my mouth, but I don’t care. Love is sour anyway.
They always passed out Brach’s conversation hearts in elementary for Valentine’s Day, and I never ate them. They’re just not great but somewhat memorable.
Connor McLaughlin
Reese’s Heart are the peak Valentine’s Day candy. The heart shape is perfect for the season and the chocolate-peanut butter taste is even better. Whether you’re coupled or not, it will surely fill any heart shaped void.
These pathetic excuses for a piece of candy can best equated to bird droppings. Sure, the notes of Sweethearts are reassuring, but they have the blandest taste imaginable. My heart is sweet enough without them.
Emma Jackimowicz
Whether you're spending the holiday with someone special or by yourself, Reese's peanut butter hearts are a great Valentine's Day go-to candy. They taste different (and better) than regular Reese's cups, and I attribute that to the fact that the heart shape makes it more delicious.
The worst Valentine's Day candy by far is Cupid's corn. I have not seen people buy this candy either, proving how gross it is. It tastes like regular candy corn, which is a lot of people's least favorite Halloween candy as well. Cupid's corn is pink, red and white layered for the Holiday, but the visual aesthetic of this candy does not make it taste any better.
EnJanae' Taylor
I love anything chocolate, but I think the best candy on the holiday are the Valentine's Day M&M's. M&M's are probably my favorite candy in general, but the cute Valentine's Day colors and packaging win me over even more.
The worst Valentine's Day candy has to be conversation hearts. They are perfect for cute pictures but taste horrible.
Gideon Fortune
My favorite Valentine’s Day candy is the Russel Stover heart box full of assorted chocolates. Similar to my favorite Halloween candy, Gummy Krabby Patties, I love this box of chocolates for its nostalgic value. Not all of the flavors are great, but they are not all bad either. You eat some and leave the others for another person. It is perfect for sharing and it comes in a heart-shaped box. You cannot beat that on Valentine’s day.
Brach’s Conversation Hearts are the worst Valentine’s Day candy, and it is not close. They have a chalky texture that makes them difficult to enjoy. On top of this, they contain no chocolate. Valentine’s day is not Valentine’s day without chocolate. I have disliked this candy since I was a kid and they are not something you grow to like.
Olivia Deffes
The best candy for Valentine's Day is the Russel Stover raspberry cream hearts. These little individually wrapped chocolate hearts are the perfect go-to if you don't want to commit to a full box of chocolates. There's a lot of other good flavors like strawberry cream and marshmallow filled, but the raspberry ones covered in dark chocolate just hit different.
The absolute worst candy has got to be conversation hearts. They're literally little heart-shaped pieces of chalk. I cannot even tell you what flavors they're supposed to be. Sure, it’s a cute idea, but most of the time they're misprinted and you can’t even see what it says. Just buy someone a box of chocolates and give them a compliment instead of giving them a little box of chalk nuggets that say, "UR CUTE."