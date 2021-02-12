Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana... Amite River At Denham Springs affecting Livingston and East Baton Rouge Parishes. For the Amite And Comite Rivers...including Olive Branch, Comite Joor Rd, Darlington, Grangeville, Magnolia , Denham Springs, Bayou Manchac Point, Bayou Manchac Near Little Prairie, Port Vincent, French Settlement, Maurepas...Moderate flooding is forecast. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 230 AM CST. && ...The Flood Warning is now in effect until Sunday afternoon... The Flood Warning continues for the Amite River At Denham Springs. * From this evening to Sunday afternoon. * At 1:15 PM CST Friday the stage was 27.6 feet. * Flood stage is 29.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage late this evening to a crest of 30.5 feet by Saturday evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Sunday morning. * Impact...At 30.0 feet, Flooding will begin in the westernmost parts of Denham Springs. River Road at the foot of Benton Lane will flood. &&