With restrictions being lifted during the emergence of the COVID-19 vaccine, getting vaccinated has been a top priority.
Getting vaccinated does not only mean gaining a barrier against a deadly virus, but it also gives everyone a pass to merge back into pre-pandemic life. However, there are still many people who have not gotten their vaccine, either by choice or by other restrictions, such as age. With these individuals still susceptible to the coronavirus, there are measures that so-called pro-vaxxers have taken to help influence those who are against it, including celebrities.
New Orleans rapper Juvenile’s “Back That Thang Up” that was released back in 1999 got a revised edition that was released on July 6 called “Vax That Thang Up.” The song holds the same flavor as the original, but includes lyrics that urge individuals to get vaccinated in order to pursue their dating and social life. The song includes Juvenile as well as Mannie Fresh and Mia X. The song promotes vaccinations and BLK, a dating app that was created for Black singles.
With new variants of the virus actively being introduced, the need for protection becomes even stronger. However, it is statistically shown that Black and Hispanic individuals are less likely to take the vaccine, according to data by the Kaiser Family Foundation.
Distrust of the vaccine is also something that is extremely widespread and common, and with history as a clear form of evidence, it can be justifiable for the Black community. The Tuskegee Study that took place from the 1930s to the early '70s used Black males to observe the effects of untreated syphilis and was conducted by the CDC and the United States Public Health Service. With the vaccination being pushed out at such an early, but necessary, time frame, there are skeptics who refuse treatment.
However, with the promotion of vaccinations that public influencers are projecting and the dependency that society has on pop culture, vaccination rates should be expected to rise. The use of promoting wellness through such a huge platform to speak directly to a community is also something that many other celebrities should encourage.
“We don’t know what we’re facing right now, but we really do all need to be vaccinated so we can continue to do our thing and survive,” Juvenile said to Rolling Stone. “I just wanted to do something positive for my people and to stand in the front to show that I’m willing to sacrifice my life not just for me, but also for my family.”