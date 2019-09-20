It’s no secret that LSU has a reputation as a party school and for good reason. With some of the wildest bars in the state right off campus, students have easy access to nightlife every day of the week.
For some students, however, Tigerland just isn’t their scene. It’s crowded, loud and very alcohol focused. For those that are under 21 or don’t drink, going to a college bar can be a recipe for a rough night. Luckily, Baton Rouge has a whole host of other ways to have a good time— just without the chaos.
1. Main Event
This collection of entertainment and activities is one of Baton Rouge’s newest ways to spend a night. The massive, newly-opened building contains a host of activities like laser tag and mini-golf, as well as a restaurant and bar.
2. Topgolf
For another competitive experience, put your golf skills to the test at this massive high-tech driving range. Come on College Night every Wednesday for $15 unlimited gameplay as well as discounts on food and drinks.
3. Red Stick Social
Trying to stay local? Support Baton Rouge business at Red Stick Social, a combination bowling alley, bar and restaurant with a more adult vibe. Enjoy the venue’s craft cocktails and fusion cuisine, or catch a concert on the stage downstairs.
4. Varsity Theatre
Located just off campus, Varsity Theatre has been the host to musical acts big and small. Nearly every night the venue has some sort of event going on. With tickets usually costing less than $30, it’s easy to see an artist you love— or even find something new.
5. Texas Club
For some more Southern comfort, mosey on down to the Texas Club. This historic venue is a frequent stop for country artists from around the country, and gives you the opportunity to dust off those old boots for something more than football season.
6. Mellow Mushroom
During the day, Mellow Mushroom is simply a pizza joint, but at night, it truly comes alive. The psychedelic restaurant hosts trivia nights every Wednesday, as well as Country Karaoke. Keep an eye on their Instagram for nightly specials.
7. The Chimes
The Chimes is an LSU staple for a reason. If you’re trying to find good food, good drinks and a good atmosphere all within walking distance, The Chimes is for you. The bar and restaurant is open as late as 2 a.m. and boasts a new rooftop bar as well as their regular cozy atmosphere.
The nightlife in Baton Rouge is anything but limited— why not explore? Students at The University are an important part of the city’s demographic, so there are plenty of new and interesting ways to spend a Friday night, even if you’re under 21.