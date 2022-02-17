Being in Baton Rouge every weekend can get tiring, especially with no football games in the spring semester. Thankfully though, we live in a place central to fun destinations.
New Orleans is the place to be when nothing is happening around here. It's a quick trip of about an hour each way. There is always something to do in the actual city that never sleeps. There is never a dull moment from art to music to restaurants to bars. If the art scene is your thing, going to places like Ashley Longshore or JAMNOLA would be enjoyable for you. JAMNOLA is relatively new but is worthy of a visit. It is similar to Color Factory because it is an interactive art museum with great photo opportunities. It is inspired by New Orleans life, and all the artists are from New Orleans.
Another great place is Bay St. Louis, Mississippi, about two hours away. This small lakeside town doesn't seem like much but packs a punch in a fun getaway with your friends. There is a long strip of bars and restaurants. The bars in this area cater to those looking for cozy small-town vibes yet still a great night out. The best part of going out is getting up and getting brunch. Bay St. Louis has a great brunch spot called The Buttercup. This tiny mom-and-pop café is an excellent place for the day after a night out. Their menu might be small, but it is mighty. It comes with everything from French toast, pancakes and omelets to breakfast sandwiches and burgers.
Just an hour's drive West is Lafayette. The city's charms are great shopping, good food, local festivals and a college nightlife similar to Baton Rouge. One of the festivals is Festival International de Louisiane. This is an excellent festival with people from all age groups coming together to celebrate the local culture from April 27 to May 1, 2022.
While being a bit farther than the other options, Austin, Texas is still something you should check out. Austin is about six and a half hours away and offers an entirely different set of things to do, especially when it comes to outdoor activities. If kayaking, paddle boarding and swimming in creeks is your friend group's niche, this is the perfect place. These outdoor activities pair well with having a fun city night. Austin provides outstanding dining options and a famous 6th Street bar scene to complete a fulfilling night out.
If a beach getaway is what you and your friends desperately need, you're in luck. Gulf Shores, Alabama, is roughly four hours away. This beach town is a perfect option for you and your friends to have a relaxing trip. There is not much to do besides going to the beach, but there are a few beach town amusement parks here to hold you over if the sun and sand get to be boring. They also are home to the famous Hangout restaurant. The atmosphere is excellent at Hangout because of the staff. The staff is always happy, singing and they make your experience all the better. You should make a reservation before going since this is a well-known establishment.
When Tigerland fails, turn to neighboring locations for a fun weekend.