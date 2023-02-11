With Super Bowl season upon us again (unfortunately without Joe Burrow) I’ve decided to rank some of my favorite Super Bowl commercials from the last five years in preparation. The up-and-coming batch of commercials looks to be some of the best, but will they be able to beat some of the best ones from the past?
These rankings will be influenced by budget, production and how well I personally remembered the commercial. As an NFL novice, I stick around and watch the Super Bowl for the commercials, and can’t wait to see what the 2023 Super Bowl has to offer.
7. Rocket Mortgage, Comfortable, 2020
While it might not have been the most memorable to some people, anything with Jason Momoa in it maintains its relevance to me by default.
6. A Song of Ice and Fire, 2018
Another commercial including a "Game of Thrones" actor. This one includes Peter Dinklage and Morgan Freeman in a rap battle, but they’re actually the voices of Busta Rhymes and Missy Elliott, respectively.
It’s a fun commercial with mainstream celebrities that the majority of people will recognize, and fun sponsors that always deliver good commercials.
5. The Disagreement, 2022
A commercial that includes actors from "Community" will always hold more weight to me than commercials that don’t have actors from "Community" in them.
Joel McHale and Ken Jeong both have effortless comedic timing. I hope that Alison Brie will make an appearance in a 2023 Super Bowl commercial to complete the "Community" actors trend going.
4. Land of Loud Flavors, 2022
It’s relatively self-explanatory why a Guy Fieri-centric commercial would make the top five. Beyond the fact that he stars in it, the commercial dedicated its budget to encapsulate a whole city of Loud Flavors. The production really takes this commercial to the next level.
3. Wayne’s World and Cardi B’s Shameless Manipulation, 2021
As someone who doesn’t really pay close attention to the Super Bowl, this commercial really convinced me of its relevancy. Uber Eats was a trending delivery service, and the cameo from Cardi B was perfectly executed and kept me around to see the rest of the commercials for that year.
2. The 100-Year Game, 2019
This addition is a no-brainer. While a lot of the players included in this commercial sparked no recognition from me, most of them had me pointing at the TV like that one Leonardo DiCaprio gif. Tom Brady telling the person next to him (am I supposed to know who he is?) to hold his rings while he joined in on the chaos was a perfect tribute to the 100th season of the NFL.
1. Twas the Night Before the Super Bowl, 2021
This is not an obvious choice for number one, but I didn’t have it in me to rank it any lower. The cameos, narration and production are all flawless. Although I love the rest of the commercials on this list, this one seemed the most deserving of the top spot.