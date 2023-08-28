Miley Cyrus released her new song and video “Used To Be Young” on Friday alongside a special that premiered on ABC the previous night. This 43-minute show is a continuation of Miley Cyrus: Endless Summer Vacation (Backyard Sessions), which launched on Disney+ in March. I’ve recently watched part one of Backyard Sessions, so I was familiar with the performances in this new special. As someone who has admired Cyrus since 2006, watching her sing the ESV hits was just as fun the second go around. Cyrus shared intimate stories and discussed highlights from the last few years.
“Over my short lifetime and my long career, I have expressed myself in a lot of different and unique ways, but one thing that has always been consistent is honest storytelling,” said Cyrus.
Whether it’s our hair, clothing, taste in food, the music we enjoy listening to, or where we live, our interests and lives are constantly changing. We as people are always evolving and just steps away from becoming the greatest versions of ourselves. This is the theme of “Used To Be Young,” Cyrus’ latest single. The lyrics are raw, sincere and gut-wrenching. Every era of Cyrus has been authentic as she continues to evolve.
The chorus says:
I know I used to be crazy
I know I used to be fun
You say I used to be wild
I say I used to be young
You tell me time has done changed me
That's fine, I've had a good run
I know I used to be crazy
That's 'causе I used to be young
“Used To Be Young” has the substance to resonate with everyone. Reminiscing on the earlier parts of our life is natural. And Cyrus reminisces with us, her audience since childhood. Although she didn’t perform this moving number, she did sing a handful of songs from her record “Endless Summer Vacation,” including fan favorites such as “Jaded,” “River,” and “Rose Colored Lenses.”
Cyrus also performed “The Climb,” which grew popular after the release of “Hannah Montana: The Movie in 2009. Cyrus has been giving the world beautiful ballads since her 2008 album, “Breakout.” She was only sixteen years old, delivering powerful vocals and showcasing her range. With songs like “These Four Walls” and “Bottom Of The Ocean,” Cyrus established her place as one of the greats alongside country music veterans such as her dad, Billy Ray Cyrus, and Godmother Dolly Parton.
With her electric stage presence and charisma, Cyrus will always be one of the best. “I’m deeply grateful and appreciative of anyone that takes time to listen to my new song. Thank you,” said Cyrus.
Stream Endless Summer Vacation: Continued (Backyard Sessions) on Hulu.
Listen to “Used To Be Young” and more from Miley down below.
https://open.spotify.com/playlist/0C4NY47PvxGreY9huoqHOa?si=BZ3N7OnfSxu53yHI6aqIKQ