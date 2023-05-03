The Met Gala is one of the most anticipated nights of the year. The gala is a night to celebrate fashion and design as well as raise funds for the costume institute at The Met.

Here's five important things to know about the Met Gala:

1. It's the first Monday of May

The star studded event has always been the first Monday of May with the exception of the 2021 gala taking place in September due to the pandemic.

2. The location

Since 1948 the biggest party of the year has been held at the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

3. The guest list is NO Joke

This is an invitation only event.

Hollywood starlets, fashion legends and icons make up the guest list. Designers like Vera Wang and Michael Kors dress and accompany some of the hottest stars.

4. Dress code

Through the years worldwide viewers have witnessed some elaborate and out of the box looks.

From Rihanna's stellar show stopping styles, Katy Perry’s appearance as a chandelier, Gaga stripping down on the carpet to Jared Leto walking with a replica of his head in hand, The Met Gala is the place to be daring and bold. It’s not your regular red carpet by any means.

Every year a theme is set in place that guests are encouraged to follow. Essentially it’s the night to test the limits of fashion.

In previous years there’s been serious interpretation misses. This year's theme celebrated iconic designer Karl Lagerfeld: A Line of Beauty. The assignment was fully understood and well executed. The carpet was flooded with amazing looks that personified Lagerfeld’s iconic aesthetic. There was no shortage of lace, pearls, Chanel inspired rosettes, black ribbons, headpieces or hand gloves.

5. The Exhibit

If you find yourself in NYC anytime soon, stop by the Metropolitan Museum Of Art to experience the Karl Lagerfeld exhibit for yourself.

The exhibit is open May 6 through July 16.

Here's a glimpse at some of the best dressed individuals at the 2023 Met Gala: