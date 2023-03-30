When "Everything Everywhere All at Once" came out, many people had already made their predictions for where it would be when award season came up, many saying it would fall short to other productions.

Needless to say "Everything Everywhere All at Once" stole the show, taking some of Hollywood’s biggest honors this award season.

The indie A24 film follows a Chinese immigrant family trying to deal with family struggles, multiversal personalities and taxes. The movie became a hit with not only audiences, but for critics.

From Michelle Yeoh and Ke Huy Quan’s performances of fighting through their multiverse personas that cause crazy things to happen like fanny pack slinging powers or super strength pinky fingers.

The movie received critical acclaim and praise for the heartfelt storytelling, directing and acting. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" came into some of Hollywood’s biggest award shows ready to take home top prizes.

At the Screen Actors Guild Awards, it walked away with four out of five nominations, an all-time record for the award show. Yeoh became the first Asian actress to win in the best actress category and Ke Huy Quan became the first Asian male to win outstanding supporting actor.

At the Golden Globes it walked away with two out of its six nominations. Yeoh and Quan came out on top, winning best actor and actress in a musical or comedy motion picture.

The Oscar's were where it won its most prestigious awards. "Everything Everywhere All at Once" walked away with seven out of eleven nominations.

Quan became only the second Asian actor to win in the best supporting actor category. Yeoh became the first Asian woman to win best actress and becoming only the second woman of color to win best actress in 95 years. The win comes 21 years after Halle Berry’s win for her performance in "Monster Ball."

The film also walked away with four out of the five major categories at the Oscar's: best picture, best actress, best director(s) and best screenplay.

It has become the most awarded film ever receiving 158 accolades from critic organizations, according to IGN. The movie has surpassed "The Lord of the Rings: The Return of the King," which held the previous record of 101 wins.

The movie has not only broken barriers at award shows, but has also broken out of Hollywood’s predominantly white movie casting mold. The accolades that the movie has received has brought new life to what Hollywood’s next star can be.

“For all the little boys and girls who look like me watching tonight, this is a beacon of hope and possibilities,” Yeoh said in her Oscar's speech. “This is proof that: dream big, and dreams do come true.”

Even after its first full year of being out, "Everything Everywhere All at Once" has stood the test of time.