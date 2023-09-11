Cool-weather and changing leaves are hard to come by in Southern Louisiana for the first months of autumn, so consider watching one of these to get in the fall spirit.
Gilmore Girls:
With seven seasons, “Gilmore Girls” is the perfect show to start now and ease into fall with. It starts off with “There She Goes” by The La’s and if that doesn’t win you over, the show's relatable characters will. “Gilmore Girls” has a character everyone can love from accident-prone Sookie St. James to coffee addict Lorelai Gilmore.
The show takes place in charming Stars Hollow, a picturesque town that’s perfect for the holidays. While it doesn’t explicitly start in autumn, it’s sure to have you craving a pumpkin spice latte and grabbing the remote to play the next episode. You can find “Gilmore Girls” on Netflix.
Fantastic Mr. Fox:
This stop-motion animated comedy directed by Wes Anderson uses a warm aura of oranges, browns and reds to set the perfect autumn scene. This movie is based on Roald Dahl’s novel, which revolves around a family of foxes and their struggles with the farmers: Boggis, Bunce and Bean.
Mr. Fox (George Clooney) and Mrs. Fox (Meryl Streep) will take you on their journey through parenthood teaching meaningful lessons, yet keeping things comical along the way. It’s the perfect Thanksgiving film to play with family and friends, as you watch them come together in times of need. You can find “Fantastic Mr. Fox” on Max.
Halloweentown:
“Halloweentown” is a classic from 1998, and it will have you wishing your grandma was as cool as Aggie Cromwell (Debbie Reynolds). This movie starts with Gwen Piper (Judith Hoag) wanting to hide that her children Sophie Piper (Emily Roeske) and Marnie Piper (Kimberly J. Brown) are witches.
What will happen when the children find out their family’s secret, and follow their grandma to a magical place called “Halloweentown?” To find out, watch on Disney+.
When Harry Met Sally:
“When Harry Met Sally” isn’t limited to the fall season— but it spans years in Harry (Billy Crystal) and Sally’s (Meg Ryan) relationship; however, one of the couple’s most memorable conversations takes place in autumn. As the couple walks through the dreamy New York landscape with orange leaves falling, it’s sure to leave you wanting to book the first flight out of Baton Rouge. You can watch “When Harry Met Sally” on Max.
Hocus Pocus:
This movie follows the story of three eccentric witches— Winifred (Bette Midler), Mary (Kathy Najimy) and Sarah (Sarah Jessica Parker) on their return from 17th-century Salem after being accidentally conjured up by tricksters. What will happen to the 300-year-old trio as they take on the town and a talking cat? You can watch “Hocus Pocus” on Disney+ to find out.