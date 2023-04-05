This month, the movies are the place to be with some big premieres that will finally be hitting theaters. Here’s some of the movies you can look forward to for the month of April:

April 5:

"Air"

This biopic takes you into the rise of Nike and how the making of Air Jordan put it on the map.

The movie follows CEO of Nike Phil Knight, played by Ben Affleck, in search for a game changing partnership to push the company to the next level. Sonny Vaccaro, played by Matt Damon, makes the leap in signing then rookie Michael Jordan to its brand.

The movie gives a look at Nike taking a gamble on Jordan who would become one of the greatest of all time and would be a cultural change not only for sports, but contemporary athleisure.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie"

Video game movies and TV shows are getting taken to a whole new level this year.

"The Super Mario Bros. Movie" will take you on a new adventure with Mario, voiced by Chris Pratt, Luigi, voiced by Charlie Day, and all the other Nintendo characters in this star-studded animated movie as they try to stop Bowser, voiced by Jack Black, in one of the best selling video game franchises of all time.

Other voice actors include Anya Taylor-Joy as Peach, Keegan-Michael Key as Toad, and Seth Rogen as Donkey Kong.

April 7:

"Paint"

Before you ask, no, this movie is not about Bob Ross.

"Paint" follows Owen Wilson who plays Carl Nargle, a soft-voiced host of Vermont’s #1 painting show who has been in the business for over three decades.

When the station then hires a younger painter, who threatens Nargles' spot as host, it brings him face to face with the questioning of his own talents and fears.

April 14:

"Renfield"

In this new age horror/comedy, Renfield, played by Nicholas Hoult, is the loyal assistant to Dracula, played by Nicholas Cage, bringing innocent victims for Dracula to feast on.

Though he knows his loyalty and life is on the line, Renfield tries to step out of the darkness and out of the business. How can he end the codependency he relies on from his narcissistic boss?

"Sweetwater"

This sports biographical film follows Nat 'Sweetwater’ Clifton, played by Everett Osbourne, who is the face of the Harlem Globetrotters, led by coach/owner Abe Saperstein.

When the New York Knicks executive Ned Irish, played by Cary Elwes, decides to have the team integrate with the support of NBA President Maurice Podoloff, they come together with other owners to create history for the game of basketball.

"Mafia Mamma"

"Mafia Mamma" follows a suburban mother, played by Toni Collete, who goes on to take over her grandfather’s mafia empire. Though many doubts were against her, she goes on to prove everyone wrong.

April 21:

"Chevalier"

Based on the true story of composer Joseph Bologne, Chevalier de Saint-Georges.

Bologne was raised as the illegitimate son of an African slave and French Plantation owner. Bologne rose to stardom in the French society as a violinist-composer and fencer. His life also follows a drama-filled romance with Marie Antoinette and the falling out with her court.

"Evil Dead Rise"

The "Evil Dead" franchise proves that evil can follow you anywhere. The newest installment follows two estranged sisters who are meeting up for a reunion together after not seeing each other for a while.

The gathering is cut short when demons, intending to take over the family, push them into the worst family situation possible.

"The Covenant"

Guy Richie’s newest movie follows Sgt. John Kinley, played by Jake Gyllenhaal, and his Afghan interpreter Ahmed, played by Dar Salim.

When Kinley and his team get ambushed, Ahmed pushes to great strengths to save Kinley’s life. But when Kinley finds out that Ahmed and his family are not given safe passage to America as they were promised, Kinley must go back through the war zone to save Ahmed and his family before the Taliban gets to them first.

"Beau is Afraid"

Though this movie hits select IMAX theaters, Ari Aster’s (the mind behind ‘Hereditary’ and ‘Midsommar’) third film is set to have horror fans, and fans of just completely unhinged cinema, in a chokehold.

"Beau is Afraid" is exactly what it sounds like. Beau, played by Joaquin Phoenix, is afraid of the world, but the household his mother raised him in does not help. In this “horror surrealist comedy” we see the darkest part of the human experience on the big screen.

April 28:

"Big George Foreman: The Miraculous Story of the Once and Future Heavyweight Champion of the World"

Yes, the title is lengthy, but "Big George Foreman" has heart.

Following the true story of how Foreman, played by Forest Whitaker, turned his pent-up anger into fighting, winning an Olympic gold medal and a world Heavyweight Championship. But when he sees this community and his family struggling financially, he takes the chance stepping back into the ring to reclaim the title, becoming the World’s Oldest Heavyweight Champion at 45-years-old.

"Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret"

It’s been over 50 years since Judy Blume released the generational novel "Are You There God? It’s Me, Margaret."

Now, the book is hitting the big screen. In this coming-of-age story, it follows 11-year-old Margaret's life from the big apple to the suburbs of New Jersey. She must navigate her new life with new friends and a new school, all while she goes through the changes within herself.