Summer is here, and it's known for being a season of fun, vacations and living life to its fullest.

But with all the free time you might have on your hands, sometimes it can be hard to figure out what exactly you should do.

If you're looking for a summertime activity, we've got you covered. Here's some of our Reveille staff's favorite things to do during the summer:

Jayden Nguyen

If you’ve experienced a Louisiana summer, you know how hard it is to find anything to do without having to face the intense, awful summertime heat. This is probably why my favorite summer activities all involve water – swimming, running through sprinklers and having water balloon fights are some of the most fun ways you can stay cool. But if you’re not a fan of splashing around, going out for ice cream with friends or family is always a good time.

Will Nickel

Louisiana is hot. It’s hot enough you could light a fire and use it to cool off. Just walking from your front door to your car will leave a layer of sweat across your forehead. Don’t go outside. I would recommend climbing. Louisiana, in addition to being hot as hell, has no outside climbing areas, so you’re forced to do it inside. There’s the UREC’s rock wall and UpTown Climbing as options in Baton Rouge. It’s adventurous, good exercise and you don’t even need sunscreen or bug spray. Just be sure to drink plenty of water still.

Colin Falcon

There’s no better way to beat the Louisiana summer heat than kicking back in the cool comfort of a bowling alley. Whether you round up a group of friends or go stag you’re at least guaranteed a great time, because bowling is the everyman of summer activities. Sure, you may not wake up craving the sound of falling pins and the smell of a freshly waxed lane, but once your foot hits the bowling shoe you’ll know you needed it. Plus, most alleys come standard with a café, so don’t worry about your nutritional needs not being met. All-in-all there’s really nothing to lose from a quick trip to a bowling alley.

Samantha Sedilo

I may not be in the beautiful summer humidity of Baton Rouge, but this summer I have been hanging around the Jersey Shore for a good time. Going to the beach early in the morning to swim and catching a really bad sunburn is always a tradition going to the beach (even though you reapply throughout the day.) After the beach you go home, shower, then make your way back out to the boardwalk where you can play arcade games, ride roller coasters or eat a ridiculous amount of greasy food that just soothes the soul. The Jersey Shore may get a bad reputation, but the shore will always be iconic.

Matthew Perschall

While it might not be summer specific, I do enjoy spending time with friends. I’ve gone mini golfing, watched LSU win the Men’s College World Series and just sat around and chatted with friends. Of course, I also enjoy taking photos (for work and for fun). But summer is truly a great time to get back into any hobbies you might have put on the back burner during the school year. I’ve started speedsolving Rubik’s cubes again. I might not be as fast as I used to be, but it is a fun time.