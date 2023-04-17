What should you wear on campus? LSU Greek Life's style essentials

Whether it’s rush week, probates or Wild Out Wednesday, Greek Life is an important part of LSU culture. Throughout the year, sororities and fraternities are constantly hosting a multitude of events and fundraisers.

There’s over 6,000 members of 35 fraternities and sororities on campus as well as 4 councils.

I recently caught up with four LSU students and members of Greek Life. Here’s a glimpse of what personal style means to them.

Mea Morrell

Junior

Sorority: Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority Inc. Eta Kappa Chapter

How would you describe your personal style?

I believe my personal style is a combination of comfortable and stylish clothes. I love sneakers and hoodies, but I love dressing up with a cute dress and heels too. I believe my style is the perfect balance between the two. I can stand out in a room the same way with a hoodie and Jordans as I would if I was dressed up.

Who’s your style icon?

My business attire style icon is Olivia Pope. She's my aspiration for my business attire now and especially when I'm a working professionally. My other icon is @makeupshayla on Instagram. I love every single outfit she puts on and she also takes pride in her shoes too which is something I relate to 1000%. She never has a bad look.

What’s your go-to outfit for…

Class: Leggings or biker shorts and a graphic tee/hoodie and sneakers (New Balance or Nike).

Night Out: A mini dress with heels or a cute top and jeans and sneakers (usually dunks or Jordans) it depends on the vibe of the night

What’s in your bag? What are your must-have everyday items?

Oil blotting sheets, lip gloss, lip liner, selfie light (comes in handy), hand sanitizer, phone charger, airpods, gum, sunglasses and a snack of some type (chocolate chip granola bar or Rice Krispie treat).

If you could swap closets with one celebrity who is it?

Zendaya.

What’s become your signature accessory or look?

Everyone knows me for my shoes. I get compliments all the time about my shoes and everyone knows I'm a shoe fanatic. You will never catch me lacking with a terrible pair of shoes.

If you could only wear one pair of shoes for the rest of your life, which are you choosing?

This is a hard one because I love all my shoes, but probably my Syracuse Dunks

Do you think where you grew up influenced how you dress? Explain why or why not.

I’m from New Orleans and streetwear is super popular there. Seeing a lot of different variations of style as I grew up allowed me to combine it with my own personal tastes to create what I wear and like today.

Has anyone in your family or friend group influenced your style?

My family, especially my brother Max and my TT has definitely influenced my style. My brother is very opinionated and will tell me the truth about any fashion advice I ask for. My TT and I have a similar style so we bond over that.

Friend-wise, one of my best friends Kyler definitely has had a major role in my shoe game and streetwear evolution. We can talk about fashion for hours and not get bored. All of these people enable my shoe addiction, especially Kyler who sends me all the newest drops and my TT and I have a growing collection of matching Jordan 1s and New Balances.

You’re deserted on an island for a month. What are your fashion necessities?

Sunglasses, bikini, cover up, sundress, Tory Burch sandals and Tory Burch flip flops.

If you could give one piece of advice about personal style to someone reading this article what would it be?

You do not have to break the bank to be fashionable. As long as you have a few quality pieces you can make combinations of just about anything.

Christian Wamber

Junior

Fraternity: Kappa Alpha Psi

How would you describe your personal style?

Versatile, luxury, street wear with a mix of sophistication and dorky.

Who’s your style icon?

I don’t really have just one person. It’s more of a blend of people’s styles I see. A few celebrities that influence my style are Lil Baby, Odell Beckham Jr., Dwayne Bacon and Clarence NYC.

What’s in your bag? What are your must-have everyday items?

Chapstick, cologne, AirPods, charger, iPad and a snack.

If you could swap closets with one celebrity, who is it?

Lil Baby.

Do you think where you grew up, influenced how you dress? Explain why or why not.

No, not really. It did to an extent when I was younger. I would always have my own way of dressing and I never really dressed like anyone else, but I would somehow incorporate the trend that was going on where I grew up.

Now, I don’t think where I grew up really has an influence on how I dress.

Has anyone in your family or friend group influenced your style?

My pops for sure, he’s the reason I started caring about clothes and matching and shoes for real.

What’s your go-to outfit for…

Class: Sweats and a hoodie or graphic tee with sneakers.

Night Out: Some type of denim flared or skinny with a graphic tee and some type of overcoat with designer sneakers.

When required to wear a uniform for fraternity events and/or ceremonies, how do you stand out when it comes to your ensemble?

With how I wear or style whatever the uniform is, it all comes down to confidence, as well as the accessories I pair with the uniform.

What’s become your signature accessory or look?

The dorky, sophisticatedly fresh look.

When did you launch your clothing brand Taylor'd By Christian?

March 2021.

How did you ultimately decide on your brand name Taylor'd By Christian?

In high school, I would always distress people’s jeans and just make my clothes unique. My friend from school would call me his “tailor” and my middle name happens to be Taylor, so I named my brand “Taylor’d by Christian" as a play on words.

However, the brand name is now just “Taylor’d” for simplicity and marketing purposes.

Have you always loved fashion?

Yes, I’ve been in love with clothes and shoes since I was a little kid.

What was your first introduction to clothes, designers, etc?

My first realization of clothes would be seventh and eighth grade when I really started taking it seriously and making sure I was setting trends at my school. Designers didn’t come until I was in high school, when I really started getting into designer brands and streetwear brands.

What’s the inspiration behind the pieces in your line?

Designs for pieces come for the season and whatever is in at the time. My first piece was a religious piece as I am a very religious man. Just thanking Him and giving little words of advice for people. I’m very creative so whatever comes to mind while I’m designing is what I drop. I like simple, but effective designs.

What’s your favorite piece you’ve designed so far?

It's actually a piece that I have in the works, it’s a very simple design, but looks really clean.

What are your future plans for Taylor’d?

We plan to expand worldwide, and to have big influencers in the brand, as well as, influence the world to be their authentic self through style.

Describe your clothing brand in 5 words?

Authentic, luxurious, affordable, quality and fresh.

You’re deserted on an island for a month. What are your fashion necessities?

Shorts, a pack of white polo t-shirts, some Taylor’d essentials and a couple hats (preferably truckers or fitted caps and sneakers).

If you could give one piece of advice about personal style to someone reading this article what would it be?

Be yourself. Confidence is key.

Growing up I was always told by my grandpa, “clothes don’t make you look good, you make clothes look good." That has just stuck with me. It's not about what you have on or what name brand it’s about how you wear it. Don’t let anyone tell you how to dress or express yourself.

Paige Moses

Freshman

Sorority: Zeta Tau Alpha

How would you describe your personal style?

I would describe it as comfortable.

Who’s your style icon?

Rihanna.

What’s in your bag? What are your must-have everyday items?

Aquaphor, Charlotte Tilbury flawless filter setting powder, my AirPods, iPad and Apple Watch.

What’s your go-to outfit for…

Class: Leggings with a tank top and a zip-up sweatshirt.

Night out: Leather pants, a corset top, Nike blazers and simple jewelry.

What was your favorite game day look from this past football season?

My favorite outfit was the one I wore to the LSU vs Tennessee game. It was a breast cancer awareness game, so I wore a pink mini dress with white cowgirl boots and bold pink statement earrings.

Since breast cancer awareness and research is my sorority’s philanthropy we were given little pink ribbons to wear.

If you could swap closets with one celebrity, who is it?

Selena Gomez.

What’s become your signature accessory or look?

Big sunglasses.

When required to wear a uniform for sorority events and/or ceremonies such as rush week, how do you stand out when it comes to your ensemble?

Always wear fun colors and be confident in yourself. Confidence goes a long way.

What was your favorite theme day during rush? What did you wear?

Sisterhood day was my favorite day of rush this past fall. I wore a green dress patterned with white daisies, white low wedge heels (comfortable when I was visiting a house), pearl earrings and a minimal gold necklace.

Has anyone in your family or friend group influenced your style?

My older cousin Logan has influenced my style

Do you think where you grew up influenced how you dress? Explain why or why not.

Yes.

I grew up in Buffalo, New York so since it's always cold there I normally wear big, baggy, comfy clothes.

You’re deserted on an island for a month. What are your fashion necessities?

Big sunglasses, statement earrings and swimsuits with a matching coverup

If you could give one piece of advice about personal style to someone reading this article what would it be?

Always wear jewelry.

Jennifer Mack

Freshman

Sorority: Zeta Tau Alpha

How would you describe your personal style?

Very chill and casual.

Who’s your style icon?

Kylie Jenner.

What’s in your bag?

Phone, AirPods, portable charger and iPad.

If you could swap closets with one celebrity, who is it?

Kylie Jenner.

What’s your go to outfit for…

Class: A cute athletic fit.

Night out : Jean shorts or jeans w a crop top.

What was your favorite game day look from this last football season?

White cowgirl boots, yellow corset, white jean shorts.

What’s become your signature accessory or look?

Wearing a lot of Black.

What was your favorite theme day during rush? What did you wear?

Philanthropy day. I wore a PHC shirt with a purple skirt and white cowgirl boots

Do you think where you grew up influenced how you dress? Explain why or why not.

Yes.

New York is very cold meaning you have to wear leggings and sweatshirts pretty much year round.

You’re deserted on an island for a month. What are your fashion necessities?

A hoodie, a mirror and a brush.

If you could give one piece of advice about personal style to someone reading this article what would it be?

Wear what makes you feel good.